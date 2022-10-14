UNC football vs. Duke: Scouting report, score prediction

When it comes to "Rivalry Week,'' the North Carolina Tar Heels can refer to multiple games on their football schedule almost annually against teams within an hour-and-15 minute drive of Chapel Hill.

The first of three such backyard feuds on UNC's 2022 slate will take place Saturday in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium (8 p.m., ACC Network) when the Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0 ACC) play Duke (4-2, 1-1) for the 104th time. The Blue Devils, who reside just 10 miles up US Highway 15-501 from UNC's campus, got off to an impressive start under first-year coach Mike Elko. But only one of Duke's opponents to date has a winning record, and that's Kansas which dealt the Blue Devils their first loss.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has scored ACC wins against Virginia Tech and Miami to take the early lead in the ACC's Coastal Division. The Tar Heels own a disputed 61-38-4 lead in the series against Duke due to the 1889 game that wasn't played because both schools thought they were the home team. Each claims a forfeit, although most outside the series credit UNC with the victory.

Here's what to know about this year's UNC-Duke matchup and a score prediction.

Battle for the Bell

Unlike other scheduled games this year against in-state rivals NC State and Wake Forest, UNC's game against Duke awards a prize to the victor. Each year the winner is awarded the Victory Bell, which is an old railway relic mounted on a wheeled platform. Part of the tradition is the winning team gets to spray paint the platform in its school colors and maintains possession until the next meeting.

Head cheerleaders from Duke and UNC came up with the idea for the Victory Bell in 1948 and the Tar Heels have owned it 44 times in 72 contests since that time.

Key matchup

North Carolina's passing attack has been one of the nation's best from the opening snap this season, led by freshman quarterback Drake Maye. But Maye has benefitted from greatly from a talented, deep receiver and tight end corps, eight of whom have at least four catches to date. Returning All-ACC performer Josh Downs headlines the group and has game-changing type skills.

Defending the pass has been an issue for Duke, which is giving up more than 250 yards through the air per game. That's rather surprising since three of the five starters there are upperclassmen. How well that unit can contain Downs and company will determine whether this game becomes an offensive shootout or not.

Rising stars

Junior linebacker Cedric Gray led UNC in tackles last season as a sophomore with 100, but was overshadowed by senior and third-team All-ACC pick Jeremiah Gemmel. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder from Charlotte isn't playing second fiddle to anyone this season. Gray ranks among the ACC's tackle leaders (11 per game) and has intercepted two passes.

Just as important, Gray has emerged as a vocal leader for a youthful defense that lacked direction in the early going.For Duke, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has become a game-changer with his passing and running. Through the air, he's been one of the ACC's most accurate passers with a completion rate above 70%. When on the run, Leonard has averaged more than six yards a carry. His rapid development was one of the keys to Duke's 4-1 start.

Contrasting offensive styles

Two distinctly different offensive styles will be on display at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday.

UNC has relied heavily on its passing game and an up-tempo pace that has resulted in multiple touchdown throws of 19 yards or higher. Ten of quarterback Drake Maye's 19 touchdown passes through the first five games were in that range with three covering 55 yards or better.

The Blue Devils have evolved into a ball-control offense, using slow, run-heavy drives. Against Virginia two weeks ago, Duke held possession for 36 minutes and three seconds, which limited the Cavaliers' opportunities to score. A similar game plan will likely be employed by the Blue Devils against UNC.