Attend a job fair, sponsor a tree, learn how to save energy: Community news update

City “Flips the Switch” to illuminate new athletic field near Community Campus

PORTSMOUTH – Since opening the new Athletic Fields located off of Campus Drive in June 2021, the facility has become a popular community asset. Now, as darkness comes earlier, the Athletic Field will be even more accessible, thanks to the new lighting system now installed.

The Athletic Field project incorporated a 360-foot x 225-foot multi-purpose, synthetic turf playing field which fulfills several of the planning objectives outlined in the City’s 2010 Comprehensive Recreational Needs Study and the 2016 update to that study, along with an innovative regional storm water treatment system, consisting of two types of systems to treat the storm water runoff originating from the West Road industrial area and improve the water quality of drainage to Sagamore Creek.

In public comment during the project City Council Work Session in February 2020, many residents spoke passionately about the long-standing need for an athletic field to accommodate the demand for a variety of recreational and organized sports activities.

The Recreation Department is planning the 2nd Annual Family Fall Festival at the Athletic Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event includes family games, crafts, entertainment, food trucks and a Touch-a-Truck experience.​

SubCom to host job fair in Newington

NEWINGTON — SubCom, which designs, manufactures, deploys, maintains, and operates the industry’s most reliable subsea fiber optic cable networks, will host a job fair at its campus at 100 Piscataqua Drive, in Newington on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. The company is seeking to fill open positions in everything from production (no previous experience required) to administration.

Job seekers can register at www.subcom.com/careers and sign-up to receive a tour of SubCom’s Newington factory, where the company builds the high-tech subsea cable networks that are the backbone of the global internet. Door prizes for attendees will be drawn at random.

SubCom provides an exciting, fast-paced work environment with ample opportunities to learn and grow. Qualified employees can take advantage of shift differential timing, tuition assistance, generous holiday, vacation and personal time off policies, as well as a comprehensive benefits package that includes a 5 percent 401k company match.

Visit www.subcom.com/careers to register or send a resume in advance to careers@subcom.com.

13th Annual Festival of Trees

DOVER — The 13th Annual Festival of Trees will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rivermill at Dover Landing.

Get your organization noticed – decorate a tree. Tree sponsorships are now open. There are 32 trees available this year and they normally sell out.

About the event:

32 trees elaborately decorated by local businesses and organizations will be auctioned and raffled off.

Holiday carols, refreshments, and more!

Free and open to the public.

Sponsor cost: Tree sponsorship is $65 for Chamber members and $90 for nonmembers.

Tree sponsor details:

Decorate your tree in any style you’d like

You have the opportunity to stand with your tree during the event and interact with festival-goers.

The Chamber provides the tree and tree stand.

Sponsors provide all of the decorations and giveaways (gift cards, event tickets, toys, etc.)

Register at https://www.dovernh.org/events/details/13th-annual-festival-of-trees-37650?calendarMonth=2022-12-01 .

NHSaves Button Up workshop comes to the Seacoast

PORTSMOUTH — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming to the Seacoast. The Portsmouth Energy Advisory Committee and Rye Energy Committee are hosting this free workshop for area residents. The workshop will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library Levenson Room at 175 Parrott Avenue in Portsmouth. ​The workshop is free and no registration is necessary (although advance registration is required to participate by Zoom, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U30oFTjpTGyuhOOw7OlzdA .

The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative. NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide N.H. customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the NH environment. PAREI of Plymouth, N.H. is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.

A closer look at the Portsmouth Peace Treaty

PORTSMOUTH – Christ Episcopal Church at 1035 Lafayette Road in Portsmouth presents a special program on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. to take a closer look at the Portsmouth Peace Treaty and its historical connections with Christ Church.

Christ Church welcomes speaker Charles B. Doleac, founder/moderator of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty Forum, to present a program describing President Theodore Roosevelt’s multi-track diplomacy that included the Russian and Japanese delegations, the US Navy and the New Hampshire citizens who hosted the thirty days of negotiations that resulted in the Portsmouth Peace Treaty. Theodore Roosevelt received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for orchestrating the negotiations that ended what historians now call “World War Zero,” the Russo-Japanese War.

The program is free and open to the public. A question and answer session will follow the illustrated talk.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Attend a job fair, sponsor a tree, learn how to save energy: Community news update