Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20.

ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but Grey’s (3.2 mil/0.5, read recap ) dipped.

NBC | Law & Order (3.9 mil/0.4) was steady, while SVU (4.3 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (3 mil/0.5) ticked up.

THE CW | Pending possible adjustment due to a teeny amount of preemptions, Walker (687K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs whereas Walker Independence (617K/0.0) matched its premiere audience (but dipped in the demo).

FOX | Pending adjustment due to what I have to imagine are some preemptions (?), Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.5), Welcome to Flatch (2 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (2.1 mil/0.3) are all currently up sharply .

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

TVLine

TVLine

