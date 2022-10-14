Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20.

ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but Grey’s (3.2 mil/0.5, read recap ) dipped.

NBC | Law & Order (3.9 mil/0.4) was steady, while SVU (4.3 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (3 mil/0.5) ticked up.

THE CW | Pending possible adjustment due to a teeny amount of preemptions, Walker (687K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs whereas Walker Independence (617K/0.0) matched its premiere audience (but dipped in the demo).

FOX | Pending adjustment due to what I have to imagine are some preemptions (?), Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.5), Welcome to Flatch (2 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (2.1 mil/0.3) are all currently up sharply .

