Saint Louis, MO

Illinois event with dogs could break Guinness World Record

By Joey Schneider
 2 days ago

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.

Skyview Drive-In is teaming up with Mobil1 in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Most dogs attending a film screening.” It comes as part of Mobil1’s “Keep Route 66 Kickin'” campaign to promote Route 66 history and communities.

The attempt to break the record is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Theater crews will show the movie “A Dog’s Way Home” on an outdoor big screen.

A spokesperson with Guinness World Records tells FOX2 that organizers have submitted an application for the title and an official will be on site to review the record attempt.

The current record for “Most dogs attending a film screening” currently belongs to Universal Pictures Brasil. That happened on June 8, 2019 at the Ginásio Poliesportivo Mauro Pinheiro in São Paulo. According to Guinness World Records , owners packed 120 dogs inside the venue that night for the premiere of the “Pets 2” movie.

While an official is expected at the Skyview Drive-In, the standard application review process could take up to 15 weeks after submission. Once received and reviewed, the Guinness World Records Management Team will confirm whether or not the record attempt was successful.

Admission is free for dog owners, who will also have a chance to get pet portraits, free snacks and certificates recognizing the event.

“Join us and bring your puppies! Be a part of this historic event as we work to beat the Guinness World Record,” said organizers through IllinoisRoute66.org .

Skyview Drive-In opened in 1950 and is the only remaining drive-in along Route 66’s path in Illinois.

