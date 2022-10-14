ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children’s toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3919xE_0iZ3MlW100

BOCA RATON, Fla. ( WXIN ) – Thousands of children’s toys sold on Amazon are being recalled because young children can choke on one of the pieces.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter toy. Around 9,300 units of this toy were sold on Amazon from October 2020 through August 2022.

The CPSC says the toy has a white and gray base, holds six colored, shaped pieces with lights, and makes sounds and music. “Little Senses” is printed on the side of the base. The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYg4e_0iZ3MlW100
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lk1Ie_0iZ3MlW100
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1K1R_0iZ3MlW100
    Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy (Photo//CPSC)

The recall was initiated because the red cube can come apart or detach during use, releasing the small white ball inside. This poses a choking hazard to infants. So far, no incidents have been reported in the United States.

Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime

The item code for the recalled toy is 82756. It is located on the base of the main unit. The batch code on the product is located on the base of the main unit, and corresponds to date of manufacture. The two batch codes relate to the following production dates.

Batch Code Production Date
1420WB01 May 21, 2020
3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020

Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children until they throw away the red cube. They can contact Addo Play for a free replacement red cube, or use it without the cube.

People can contact Addo Play at 888-974-9477 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at hello@addoplay.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nine arrested in Illinois drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
YourErie

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

E-bikes sold by Amazon and Walmart recalled due to explosion, fire risk

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. E-bikes sold by retailers including Amazon, Sears and Walmart are being recalled because the bicycles' lithium-ion batteries can ignite, potentially...
CARS
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy