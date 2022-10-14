ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No fresh concerns for Boro caretaker Leo Percovich ahead of Blackburn clash

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Blackburn.

Percovich, who will take charge of his third game following the sacking of Chris Wilder, has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Centre-half Matt Clarke is likely to miss the next three games as he continues his recovery from a trapped nerve in his back.

Boro have won just three of their first 13 league games and sit two points above the bottom three.

Blackburn defender Daniel Ayala will not face his former club after being ruled out due to an injury sustained in the midweek defeat at Wigan.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has reported no other new selection issues and will also choose from a similar squad.

Hayden Carter, Clinton Mola and Ash Phillips are in contention to replace Ayala at the heart of defence.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher both recovered from knocks in time to feature on Tuesday night, while defender Sam Barnes (knee) is still out.

