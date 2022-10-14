ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3To6Fa_0iZ3MX6j00

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in California serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tatler.com

Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup

Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece

On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown Columbus gains 7 new fashion retailers in Columbus Downtown Development Corp. partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Empty storefronts on the block of 3rd Street between East Rich and East Main Street have been transformed into a new fashion retail district. Common Thread, a new fashion and retail district spearheaded by Columbus Downtown Development Corp. and the Columbus Fashion Council, opens Friday. The space was carved […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything

Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
PROTESTS
E! News

Protestors Arrested for Throwing Soup on Van Gogh's Iconic Sunflowers Painting at National Gallery

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True & Her Cousins. This painting faced an unexpected dash of color. Two protestors were arrested in London on Oct. 13 after throwing soup at Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting located in the National Gallery. After arriving at the gallery, in addition to throwing the food on the artwork, according to Metropolitan police, the protestors also "glued themselves to a wall" before they were "un-glued and taken into custody."
VISUAL ART
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 48, dies after ATV crashes into tree in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Saturday night in the village of Prospect in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers went to the 200 block of South Main Street after hearing an all terrain vehicle crashed a little before 9:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found […]
PROSPECT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy