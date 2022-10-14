Read full article on original website
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music
Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
News4Jax.com
Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best locally-brewed fall beer: Jax Boot, Legacy Ale Works
Your choice for Jacksonville’s best locally-brewed fall beer takes us to Legacy Ale Works, which was also your choice for Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest. The seasonal brew is a Märzen style that carries a light malt sweetness. It’s easy-drinking and has a low bitterness from the hops.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page. Indie-Folk.
The Jacksonville Humane Society announce their Fall in Love Adoption Event
JACKSONVILLE, fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event from Saturday, October 15 through Monday, October 17. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The community is invited to come out to either...
News4Jax.com
‘Now it’s time to pass the torch’: Shad Khan to buy Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Shad Khan is expanding his ongoing list of investments throughout Jacksonville with the addition of the popular, and always busy Neptune Beach property. The owners of the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar announced Friday morning that they are selling the property to Iguana Investments,...
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
Albany Herald
Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker No Longer Rookies in Eyes of Jaguars Coaches
When the Jaguars elected to draft Travon Walker with the first overall pick in April’s draft, many questioned whether he was the right choice, or if he was even the top edge rusher in his class. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was considered the safe and obvious choice coming off a senior season where he recorded 11 sacks, 55 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 defended passes, and 2 forced fumbles.
Father-daughter duo train dog with unique commands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald White is the proud owner of Northern Professional Dog Trainers and has trained dogs for decades. White has taught pets in different languages, hand motions, and even numbers but it wasn't until his daughter, Alaya Davis, brought home her puppy, Siku, that he would take on a new challenge.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Southside United Methodist Church
“The Great Southside Pumpkin Patch” at Southside United Methodist Church is your choice for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived on Oct. 1, and throughout the month, the church schedules family-friendly events for visitors. The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the Southside Youth Group. It helps...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Humane Society unites adopter and 2 cats after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society took in 75 cats from shelters affected by Hurricane Ian. One of those cats--a sweet, black and white cat named Enigma. What the humane society didn’t know was that Enigma had someone who was looking high and low for her after Hurricane Ian.
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
News4Jax.com
List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
arbus.com
20th Gingerbread Extravaganza
December 8-27 The 20th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society, will enthrall visitors of all ages as they ooh and aah over dozens of delectable gingerbread creations built by amateurs and professionals. The event includes decorated trees and a holiday shop. New this year: Kids Day, Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your holiday celebration won’t be complete without a visit. Dec. 8-27 at Old St. Andrew’s Church. Tickets required.
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
News4Jax.com
130 people die by suicide each day, so hundreds walked to raise mental health awareness
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Volunteers from Jacksonville came together Sunday for the annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” for suicide and mental health awareness. The American Foundation for Suicide and Prevention’s North Florida Chapter organized the walk in Jacksonville Beach. The money raised will help provide...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
