Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music

Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page. Indie-Folk.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker No Longer Rookies in Eyes of Jaguars Coaches

When the Jaguars elected to draft Travon Walker with the first overall pick in April’s draft, many questioned whether he was the right choice, or if he was even the top edge rusher in his class. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was considered the safe and obvious choice coming off a senior season where he recorded 11 sacks, 55 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 defended passes, and 2 forced fumbles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Father-daughter duo train dog with unique commands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald White is the proud owner of Northern Professional Dog Trainers and has trained dogs for decades. White has taught pets in different languages, hand motions, and even numbers but it wasn't until his daughter, Alaya Davis, brought home her puppy, Siku, that he would take on a new challenge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Southside United Methodist Church

“The Great Southside Pumpkin Patch” at Southside United Methodist Church is your choice for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived on Oct. 1, and throughout the month, the church schedules family-friendly events for visitors. The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the Southside Youth Group. It helps...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
arbus.com

20th Gingerbread Extravaganza

December 8-27 The 20th Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza, hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society, will enthrall visitors of all ages as they ooh and aah over dozens of delectable gingerbread creations built by amateurs and professionals. The event includes decorated trees and a holiday shop. New this year: Kids Day, Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your holiday celebration won’t be complete without a visit. Dec. 8-27 at Old St. Andrew’s Church. Tickets required.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

