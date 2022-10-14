When the Jaguars elected to draft Travon Walker with the first overall pick in April’s draft, many questioned whether he was the right choice, or if he was even the top edge rusher in his class. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was considered the safe and obvious choice coming off a senior season where he recorded 11 sacks, 55 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2 defended passes, and 2 forced fumbles.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO