Defender Jonny Evans doubtful for Leicester against Crystal Palace

Jonny Evans is a doubt for struggling Leicester’s clash with Crystal Palace.

The defender has a tight calf and boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping he will be fit for Saturday afternoon’s crucial game.

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are all out but Timothy Castagne (face) is fit.

Will Hughes misses out for Palace through illness.

The Eagles have no new injury concerns but boss Patrick Vieira is unable to welcome back of any his absentees.

Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack Butland (hand) remain out.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Faes, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

