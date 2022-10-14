Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Jamie Lee Curtis is urging people not to ‘mess with’ their faces
Jamie Lee Curtis has urged people not to ‘mess with’ their faces as she declared herself ‘pro-aging’. The 63-year-old has been on our screens since the 1970s, but - unlike some stars - she says she's managed to overcome the pressure to defy the years. During...
Terrifying new series based on shocking true story just landed on Netflix today
A terrifying new TV series has just dropped on Netflix and, not only does it come from the creator of American Horror Story, but it's based on a chilling true story. The Watcher is a limited series based on the real story of a family who move in to their dream home, only to be taunted by an anonymous, threatening stalker.
Chilling true story behind Netflix's terrifying new horror series The Watcher
If you thought that Netflix was done dropping terrifying stories, you're in for a shock. The streaming service's latest haunt, The Watcher, takes a look at the real-life story of a New Jersey family taunted by letters from a mysterious person watching their new home. And if that wasn't enough...
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Michael Myers Goes Into Hiding Ahead of His 'Halloween Ends' Killing Spree
It's time to get your slasher on because Michael Myers, aka the fictional character who forces us to sleep with the lights on, is heading back to the big screen for one final epic battle against his arch-nemesis, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The highly anticipated horror flick, titled Halloween Ends, intends to draw their four-decade feud to a close.
‘Halloween Ends’: Why Michael Myers Got a Killer New Friend in the Sequel
[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Halloween Ends.”] When David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy opens, masked maniac Michael Myers is in a familiar place: institutionalized at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s been for decades. Soon enough, however, he breaks out of the joint, goes after forever foe Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and embarks on one hell of a killing spree. After a bruising battle with Laurie, the film ends with Michael (presumably) dead in her burning basement, only for a post-credits scene to reveal he’s, oops!, still breathing, which makes for an easy opening for the film’s sequel,...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
thedigitalfix.com
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers
The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
JK Rowling shares heartbreaking tribute to Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
The tributes have begun to roll in for Robbie Coltrane, following his tragic death today, 14 October. The 72-year-old actor was a fan-favourite for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, as well as notable roles in James Bond’s GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Now, JK Rowling...
Kate Hudson divides opinion after letting four-year-old daughter use a dummy
Parents are often found drawing the short stick when it comes to judgement from family and friends on parental decisions like when to start weaning your baby, what school you should send them to or how you discipline your child. But when you’re in the public eye, it can be...
How to watch the Halloween movies in order
With 13 movies, there are numerous ways you can watch the 13 Halloween movies. We break them down for you right here.
‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green Was Ready to Step Away From Horror Until Jason Blum Dangled ‘The Exorcist’
After helming the two highest-grossing films in the Halloween franchise, filmmaker David Gordon Green stuck to his guns for his trilogy capper, Halloween Ends. Set four years after the tragic events of Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) introduces a troubled young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) to her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and despite the best of intentions, Corey and Allyson’s dynamic relationship gradually drives a wedge between the two surviving Strode women. And as expected, Haddonfield boogeyman Michael Myers re-enters the equation at the worst possible time for Laurie and Allyson. In an era where valuable IP is...
'I'm a 'Halloween' Super Fan, Jamie Lee Curtis Changed My Life'
"I'm just going over Katelynn's to play Donkey Kong, be back later! Love you!" I yelled at my mom right before I ran down the lane and crept into my friend's basement to face my fears and watch the one, the only, the classic...Halloween. From an early age, I fancifully...
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends and Scream 2022.]As a diehard slasher genre fan, I’ve considered this a good deal over the years, but the thought came to the forefront courtesy of the release of Scream back in January; yes, we keep coming back to watch installment after installment to see our favorite heroes face the villain and prevail. But, at a point, don’t they deserve to reap the benefits of powering through and surviving time and time again?
