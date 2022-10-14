ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Michael Myers Goes Into Hiding Ahead of His 'Halloween Ends' Killing Spree

It's time to get your slasher on because Michael Myers, aka the fictional character who forces us to sleep with the lights on, is heading back to the big screen for one final epic battle against his arch-nemesis, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The highly anticipated horror flick, titled Halloween Ends, intends to draw their four-decade feud to a close.
‘Halloween Ends’: Why Michael Myers Got a Killer New Friend in the Sequel

[Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for “Halloween Ends.”] When David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy opens, masked maniac Michael Myers is in a familiar place: institutionalized at Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, where he’s been for decades. Soon enough, however, he breaks out of the joint, goes after forever foe Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and embarks on one hell of a killing spree. After a bruising battle with Laurie, the film ends with Michael (presumably) dead in her burning basement, only for a post-credits scene to reveal he’s, oops!, still breathing, which makes for an easy opening for the film’s sequel,...
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director

Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
Is Halloween a true story? The young boy who inspired Michael Myers

The 1978 horror movie Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is downright iconic, and has spawned multiple sequels, timelines and fan theories over the years. But, as fans get ready to see the latest thriller movie in the franchise, Halloween Ends, they may be shocked to hear that the story about the masked killer Michael Myers has some roots in the real world.
‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green Was Ready to Step Away From Horror Until Jason Blum Dangled ‘The Exorcist’

After helming the two highest-grossing films in the Halloween franchise, filmmaker David Gordon Green stuck to his guns for his trilogy capper, Halloween Ends. Set four years after the tragic events of Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) introduces a troubled young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) to her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and despite the best of intentions, Corey and Allyson’s dynamic relationship gradually drives a wedge between the two surviving Strode women. And as expected, Haddonfield boogeyman Michael Myers re-enters the equation at the worst possible time for Laurie and Allyson. In an era where valuable IP is...
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Significant Contribution to the Ending of 'Halloween Ends'

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends and Scream 2022.]As a diehard slasher genre fan, I’ve considered this a good deal over the years, but the thought came to the forefront courtesy of the release of Scream back in January; yes, we keep coming back to watch installment after installment to see our favorite heroes face the villain and prevail. But, at a point, don’t they deserve to reap the benefits of powering through and surviving time and time again?
