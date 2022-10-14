Read full article on original website
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
Reno-Sparks pumpkin farmers battle inflation during busy harvest season
RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With record-high inflation and labor shortages challenging other businesses, farmers say local pumpkin patches are no exception. In addition to fertilizer doubling in price, farms are also facing higher fuel prices to run all of the equipment needed to prepare the ground for planting and harvesting.
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
Two found dead in North Valleys home
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were found dead inside a North Valleys home Saturday night, according to Reno Police. Officers told News 4-Fox 11 they responded to a home in the 8000 block of Corrigan Way shortly after 8 p.m. Two people were found...
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
$38 million donation to bring handful of renovations, additions to Incline High School
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A generous donation from The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation will bring a handful of new additions and renovations to Incline High School. The $38 million donation will be used to build a new football field, running track and a...
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input. The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City. They say while the park is a special place for...
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez moved to Reno from Mexico when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s been in the hospitality and food industry for 30 years, expanding Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen to four locations throughout Reno/Sparks. Not only is a successful...
