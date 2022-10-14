ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day

On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte

A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno-Sparks pumpkin farmers battle inflation during busy harvest season

RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With record-high inflation and labor shortages challenging other businesses, farmers say local pumpkin patches are no exception. In addition to fertilizer doubling in price, farms are also facing higher fuel prices to run all of the equipment needed to prepare the ground for planting and harvesting.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

FOX Reno

Douglas County commissioners vote to keep vacation home rentals in Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future of the vacation home rental program, or VHRs, in the Tahoe area could look different. Douglas County commissioners joined the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and the public Thursday morning to discuss the current short-term rental program. There are 532 active vacation home rental permits in the Tahoe township. The goal of the meeting seemed simple—decide to either ban or continue the rental program. After hours of back and forth, commissioners voted to keep VHRs, and direct staff to update areas of concern.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two people found dead in home north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

