ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to take charge against Hearts after appealing ban

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ev4ZZ_0iZ3LnJg00

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be free to take to the dugout for Sunday’s visit of Hearts after the club submitted an appeal against his eight-match touchline ban.

Goodwin has already served the first of an immediate six-match suspension after accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating”, but the Dons have now submitted their appeal after receiving the written reasons for the disciplinary panel’s punishment.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed that Goodwin’s appeal would be heard on October 31.

That means the Irishman will be able to resume normal duties for games against Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Rangers before discovering whether he gets a more lenient sanction in front of the appellate tribunal.

The game immediately after the hearing sees Hibs visit Pittodrie.

Goodwin will be looking to inspire his side from the touchline against Hearts after he watched them lose 4-0 from the stand at Tannadice last Saturday.

The Dons players are eager to make amends in their latest cinch Premiership encounter and none more so than Ross McCrorie, who scored an own goal and conceded a penalty.

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t good enough,” McCrorie said. “The performance wasn’t there and most of all the result wasn’t there.

“We came in the day after the game and did our analysis of it. But we just need to park it now. We all know it wasn’t good enough and we need to concentrate on Hearts this weekend and try and rectify the disappointing result and performance we just had.

“It was not what the Aberdeen fans expect of their team. It’s up to us to rectify that this weekend. We know we need to have a big performance against Hearts, especially if we have aspirations of pushing up to the top end of the table.

“Hearts are one of the big teams in the league obviously and finished third last season so it’s a big game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was delighted his gamble paid off after changing formation for his side’s cinch Premiership win over Hearts. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the first and set up the second for substitute Vicente Besuijen as the Dons overcame Robbie Neilson’s side 2-0 to bounce back from a damaging defeat against Dundee United last week.
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County defender Ben Purrington sidelined by ankle injury

Ross County defender Ben Purrington will be out for “a period of time” with an ankle injury, the Highland club have announced. The 26-year-old left-back, who signed from Charlton in the summer, had to be helped off near the end of the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Dundee United on Saturday following an accidental clash with Terrors’ substitute Steven Fletcher.
SOCCER
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

When Celtic won the Tennent’s Sixes in 1992

As every Celtic fan who attended Paradise regularly after May 1989 will tell you, there were some barren times. Chronic mismanagement under the old board and a missed opportunity to invest in the side after the Centenary double led to a side that slowly deteriorated and went without a trophy until 1995 when Tommy Burns returned the Scottish Cup to the Celtic Park Trophy room with that famous win over Airdrie at Hampden.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Seven-nil insufficent to send Celtic top but that could happen on Wednesday

No match report today sadly, still waiting on our media acreditation coming through for this afternoon’s game against the SWPL1’s bottom side Glasgow Women, sometimes we’re a club like no other. Celtic were just two goals ahead at the interval, with both goals coming from set-pieces from...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I always felt it after our summer, that we were going to have to fight our way through this season': Brendan Rodgers blames crushing transfer window for Leicester's plight following 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his side's poor transfer window has left them needing to 'fight through' the season, as their Premier League struggles continue after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The former Celtic manager believes their poor window - in which Wout Faes was their only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Consistency key for Glenn Middleton and Dundee United – Liam Fox

Dundee United boss Liam Fox wants to see his players hit peak consistency going into their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on Tuesday. Fresh off the back of a 1–1 draw away at Ross County, United can reach Hampden with a win in their next match. Glenn Middleton...
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for St Mirren’s game with Kilmarnock

Jonah Ayunga returns to Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The striker was suspended for the trip to Ibrox last week after being sent off for handball in the 2-1 win over Livingston. Ryan Strain and Eamonn Brophy are fit...
WORLD
newschain

Stuart McKinstry confident Motherwell can cause cup upset against Celtic

Stuart McKinstry feels Motherwell’s last two displays against the Old Firm show they are perfectly capable of springing a Premier Sports Cup surprise at home to Celtic on Sunday. The Steelmen lost 2-1 to the Hoops at Parkhead in the cinch Premiership at the start of this month and...
SOCCER
newschain

Frank McGarvey thanks Celtic fans for support following cancer diagnosis

Frank McGarvey was given a rousing reception when he made an emotional appearance on the Parkhead pitch before Saturday’s game between Celtic and Hibernian to thank Hoops fans for their support following his cancer diagnosis. The former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker’s family revealed the 66-year-old’s plight on...
WORLD
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

SWPL: Hamilton v Glasgow City & Hibs v Rangers

Thanks for joining us on another enthralling afternoon of SWPL1 action. You can check out the dubious decisions, fantastic free-kicks and commendable comebacks on this week's edition of Sportscene, which comes at you on Monday evening at 7pm on the BBC Scotland channel. Until next time, catch you later!. Can...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy