ESPN

Jets' Will Parks turns blocked Packers punt into a touchdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The New York Jets jumped to a 17-3 lead over the Packers with a stunning play on special teams -- a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Will Parks. The crowd at Lambeau Field was stunned and responded with a rousing chorus of boos.
The Spun

Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
