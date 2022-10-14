Read full article on original website
Sauce Gardner taunts Packers in Green Bay with cheesehead, promptly has it smacked off
Sauce Gardner had himself a day on Sunday. The Jets cornerback locked down Packers receivers in the secondary as the New York defense anchored a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. After the game, he chose disrespect. The first-round rookie found a cheesehead, then sported the iconic symbol of Packers fandom...
ESPN
Jets' Will Parks turns blocked Packers punt into a touchdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The New York Jets jumped to a 17-3 lead over the Packers with a stunning play on special teams -- a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Will Parks. The crowd at Lambeau Field was stunned and responded with a rousing chorus of boos.
Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game
Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
