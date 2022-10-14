SALEM -- A Salem City Councilor is asking people not to spontaneously visit Salem this month. "IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim," Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. "Have a plan and reservations." According to the city councilor, in the first nine days of October, there were 276,000 visitors. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. Without a plan or reservations, Hapworth said people are better off visiting Salem in November, or any other time of the year. "There is so much to experience in this city: from our history to our local art scene, small businesses, restaurants and world class architecture," he said. There are satellite parking lots available for people who have to drive, but Hapworth begged visitors to use the MBTA, the Salem Ferry, or ride shares."Most importantly, for the sake of all of us (and for the love of all that is holy) do NOT bring your vehicle," he wrote.

SALEM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO