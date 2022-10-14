Read full article on original website
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck
The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
Police: Electrical surges causing transformer fires, smoke in buildings throughout Waltham
According to the Waltham Police Department, electrical surges are causing transformer fires, malfunctioning traffic lights and smoke in buildings throughout the city. The exact scope or severity of the incident is unknown at this time. Boston 25 has reached out to Waltham Police and will update this story when more information is available.
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
spectrumnews1.com
Customers visit Rotmans Furniture one last time as Worcester mainstay plans to shut its doors
WORCESTER, Mass. - This week, Rotmans Furniture announced plans to shut down after 60 years in business, but before they close their doors, customers are flocking back one last time for deals and memories. What You Need To Know. Rotmans Furniture will close early next year after more than 60...
"Do not drive to Salem": No parking is available, city officials warn visitors
SALEM -- There is no parking available in Salem, the city warned visitors on Saturday. "Do not drive to Salem," a press release said. The garages, lots, and satellite parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m.Many streets downtown were also closed to traffic as a result.Visitors were advised to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem. On Friday, City Councilor Ty Hapworth said the city saw 276,000 visitors in the first nine days of October. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. He advised people not to visit "on a whim."
Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade
ASHLAND – Saturday was the first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade. The parade began off Pleasant Street near the MBTA parking lot. It ventured down a sparse crowd on Pleasant Street, down Tilton & Cherry Street, and eventually to Stone Park, where there was a bigger crowd. There were more than...
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
Police: Vandals Break Bus Shelter Windows
FRAMINGHAM – Two windows at the bus shelter at 200 Staples Drive were broken by vandals, said Framingham Police. The incident was reported to Police at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
'A big loss': Bargain hunting furniture shoppers lament closing of Worcester staple Rotmans
WORCESTER — With a line of people stretching around the block Saturday morning at Rotmans, an passerby traveling above on Interstate 290 might have thought Bruce Springsteen tickets were going on sale at 10 a.m. — not a mad dash of folks searching for bargains on the finest flooring, box springs and cushioned sofas.
westernmassnews.com
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Salem City Councilor tells visitors not to come to the city "on a whim" this October
SALEM -- A Salem City Councilor is asking people not to spontaneously visit Salem this month. "IF you are thinking about visiting Salem this October, do not show up on a whim," Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. "Have a plan and reservations." According to the city councilor, in the first nine days of October, there were 276,000 visitors. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. Without a plan or reservations, Hapworth said people are better off visiting Salem in November, or any other time of the year. "There is so much to experience in this city: from our history to our local art scene, small businesses, restaurants and world class architecture," he said. There are satellite parking lots available for people who have to drive, but Hapworth begged visitors to use the MBTA, the Salem Ferry, or ride shares."Most importantly, for the sake of all of us (and for the love of all that is holy) do NOT bring your vehicle," he wrote.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
