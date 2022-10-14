ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

BC Heights

Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck

The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

"Do not drive to Salem": No parking is available, city officials warn visitors

SALEM -- There is no parking available in Salem, the city warned visitors on Saturday. "Do not drive to Salem," a press release said.  The garages, lots, and satellite parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m.Many streets downtown were also closed to traffic as a result.Visitors were advised to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem. On Friday, City Councilor Ty Hapworth said the city saw 276,000 visitors in the first nine days of October. In the same time frame last year, there were 164,000 visitors. He advised people not to visit "on a whim." 
SALEM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
bostonhassle.com

Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BOSTON, MA
