ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Concerns about a California winter COVID wave increase as Europe sees rise in cases

By Luke Money, Rong-Gong Lin II
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMwcR_0iZ3LVNU00

Daniel Carrillo, a pharmacist at AltaMed in Southgate, holds a bottle containing booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

While coronavirus cases in California remain fairly under control, a new rise in Europe is fueling fresh concerns about a potential winter wave here.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy have all reported increasing coronavirus cases since mid-September, according to data presented by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

"Throughout the pandemic, trends and cases in Europe have served as a predictor for trending cases in the United States. This was true at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, and also before each of our subsequent surges. And we should be prepared for it to possibly be true again," Ferrer said.

Ferrer said there is no need for immediate concern about a number of new Omicron subvariants that health officials are closely tracking nationwide. Still, some experts are predicting the subvariants "have a greater evolutionary advantage than their predecessors, meaning that they're more contagious ; they can crowd out other circulating COVID viruses; and they can break through protection, such as prior infections and vaccinations."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday estimated that the share of weekly coronavirus cases due to the dominant BA.5 subvariant has shrunken to 68%, down from a peak of 87% in mid-August. The share attributed to potentially troublesome subvariants is up: BA.4.6 now likely makes up 12% of cases; BQ.1.1, 6%; BF.7, 5%; and BA.2.75.2, 1%.

While cases in the last fall-and-winter wave were far higher than during the first fall-and-winter surge , hospitalizations and deaths were lower. And Ferrer said she hopes that if more people get the updated Omicron-specific bivalent booster shot, any new seasonal wave will be less severe.

Many people who have been vaccinated and previously boosted are more than six months out from their last dose, making them more vulnerable to infection. Officials hope the new booster shot will reduce the likelihood of infection, as well as hospitalization and death.

For anyone who has been putting off getting their COVID-19 booster or flu shot , hoping to time it closer to the next wave, officials and experts say now's the time to do it, given that coronavirus transmission can start increasing in November, and for the flu, in December . It takes about two weeks after a COVID-19 booster or flu shot is given for a person to be considered fully protected.

In L.A. County, 81% of residents 12 and older have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Of residents in that age group who are eligible for a conventional booster shot, 59% have received one. But so far, just 7% of that eligible group has received the updated booster.

The updated booster — designed to protect against not only the original coronavirus strain but also the currently dominant Omicron subvariants, including BA.5 — has been available for those age 12 and up since early September .

People who never got an original booster after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series are also eligible for the updated shot .

"If it's been more than two months since you received your last booster or your primary vaccine series, you are eligible for the new bivalent booster — which is the only vaccine that offers increased protection against Omicron," Ferrer said. "Having a prior infection is not a guarantee that you will not be reinfected."

Federal officials on Wednesday cleared the way for updated COVID-19 booster shots to be made available for those ages 5 to 11. L.A. County expects shots for these children will be available as soon as Wednesday.

Early data from vaccine maker Pfizer suggest that the updated shot produces a "substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels." Data reported Thursday by the company suggest the booster "is anticipated to provide better protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants than the original vaccine for younger and older adults."

Coronavirus case rates continue to fall in Los Angeles County , hitting a level not seen since mid-April. For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, the county was reporting about 950 new cases a day, or 66 new cases a week for every 100,000 residents. That's down 20% from the prior week. A rate of 100 cases a week for every 100,000 residents is considered high; a rate between 50 and 99 is considered substantial.

However, falling case rates could be a reflection of fewer people getting tested for the coronavirus at facilities like hospitals or testing sites that send results to government agencies. In a possible sign of concern, coronavirus levels detected in L.A. County wastewater are no longer decreasing, Ferrer said, "and likely what we are seeing is that viral transmission is no longer decreasing across the county."

New coronavirus-positive hospitalizations also are no longer decreasing in L.A. County. As of Thursday, there were 4.9 new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents, a rate that hasn't dropped substantially over the last three weeks.

It's not immediately clear why hospitalizations are no longer decreasing, even though the official case rate is still declining. It could be just noise in the data, Ferrer said. But another explanation could be that more people are getting infected than what is being captured in the official data, a reflection of so many people testing at home, where results aren't reliably reported to health officials.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been credited with saving many lives. A report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released recently suggested that high vaccination and booster rates among seniors likely resulted in roughly 350,000 fewer deaths — and roughly 675,000 fewer hospitalizations — among people who have Medicare.

Still, even though the U.S. is in a COVID-19 lull, there are 300 to 400 Americans dying daily from the illness, according to CDC data . That's equivalent to 110,000 to 150,000 deaths a year — far higher than the average number of flu deaths per year, which is about 35,000.

Officials are also urging people to get their flu shots, which are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

"It is reasonable to expect we're going to have a significant flu season this year, in part because we've had very little flu in the last couple of years," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a briefing recently.

The CDC has changed flu shot recommendations this year and is now urging specific turbocharged flu vaccines for seniors, including higher dose and " adjuvanted " shots, which help create a stronger immune response. Studies suggest that for seniors 65 and older, "these vaccines are potentially more effective," the CDC said.

There are three flu vaccines in these categories: the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Fluad Quadrivalent and Flublok Quadrivalent.

Older people are more likely to be hospitalized and die from the flu. "The reason for this is, as we age, our immune systems unfortunately decline. It's the reason that we see more disease in [the] elderly," said Dr. Sharon Balter, director of L.A. County's acute communicable disease control program.

The CDC said seniors should get the upgraded flu vaccines if possible, but if they aren't available, they should get a standard-dose flu shot instead. Balter said she would hope that seniors would be offered the upgraded flu shot at a vaccine clinic, but said "it's always a good idea to ask" about it.

Still, UC San Francisco infectious-disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said seniors don't need to look too hard for the higher-dose flu shots if they aren't easily available. "It's important to get any flu shot, instead of just searching to make sure you get the right one," Chin-Hong said recently at a campus town hall.

He said the challenging flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, where winter began in June and ended in September, is reason to suspect flu could be worse here this winter.

"Why is flu going to be worse this year? Lower population immunity, more people traveling, restrictions dropped, and the writing on the wall from Australia, where it came earlier. It hit harder, much higher than 2019," Chin-Hong said.

For those wondering about whether to get the flu shot and the updated COVID-19 booster at the same time, health experts say it's safe.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 24

Omeros
2d ago

They’re scaring you again to take more vaccine to pay back their donors 🤣🤣

Reply(1)
11
design engineer
2d ago

Yes, we need to quarantine biggest virus called Fauci and Soros.

Reply
7
Related
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline

As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
446K+
Followers
72K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy