ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Illinois event with dogs could break Guinness World Record

By Joey Schneider
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejkbJ_0iZ3LEcN00

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.

Skyview Drive-In is teaming up with Mobil1 in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Most dogs attending a film screening.” It comes as part of Mobil1’s “Keep Route 66 Kickin'” campaign to promote Route 66 history and communities.

The attempt to break the record is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Theater crews will show the movie “A Dog’s Way Home” on an outdoor big screen.

A spokesperson with Guinness World Records tells FOX2 that organizers have submitted an application for the title and an official will be on site to review the record attempt.

The current record for “Most dogs attending a film screening” currently belongs to Universal Pictures Brasil. That happened on June 8, 2019 at the Ginásio Poliesportivo Mauro Pinheiro in São Paulo. According to Guinness World Records , owners packed 120 dogs inside the venue that night for the premiere of the “Pets 2” movie.

While an official is expected at the Skyview Drive-In, the standard application review process could take up to 15 weeks after submission. Once received and reviewed, the Guinness World Records Management Team will confirm whether or not the record attempt was successful.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Admission is free for dog owners, who will also have a chance to get pet portraits, free snacks and certificates recognizing the event.

“Join us and bring your puppies! Be a part of this historic event as we work to beat the Guinness World Record,” said organizers through IllinoisRoute66.org .

Skyview Drive-In opened in 1950 and is the only remaining drive-in along Route 66’s path in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
IOWA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Illinois recommends statewide mask usage yet again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois is once again asking citizens to mask up beginning Friday, October 21. Previously, the state encouraged only non-vaccinated citizens to mask up; now, the wording has changed to include all citizens. “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?

(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
1440 WROK

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River

We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ghostly places to visit in Central Illinois during October

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween dominates the entire month of October. People dress in costumes, spend time picking pumpkins in a patch and watching spooky movies. For those daring to explore a more immersive spooky experience, visiting some of the haunted locations in the area may by right your alley. Here are a few to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Survey: Illinois’ most popular Halloween costume in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Choosing a costume may be one of the easiest or hardest decisions of Halloween. Illinois has looked no further than dressing like a witch this year. An All Home Connections survey identified the most searched Halloween costume in each state. Witches and cats dominate the spectrum with a combined 22 states. Besides […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ag Answers: Illinois the Pumpkin State!

Morning Show anchors Matthew White and Karina Rubio spoke to Agriculture expert Doug Gucker in today’s Ag Answers. They talked about Illinois’ history with pumpkin production and the research made from the pumpkins to help out local farmers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy