News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music

Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
Action News Jax

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
News4Jax.com

Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant concept Plenti going in Vista Brooklyn

An aspiring entrepreneur for years, Jacksonville resident and hospitality veteran Dean Nixon designed a company to his specifications. He intends to open Plenti, a restaurant he created with the guidance of consultants, in January in Brooklyn. Plenti will offer bowls, salads, toasts and smoothies, as well as beer and wine.
blackchronicle.com

USACE leaders survey northeast Florida coastal conditions after Hurricane Ian > Jacksonville District > Jacksonville District News Stories

Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 13, 2022) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders undertook a boots-on-the-sand tour of northeast Florida seashores Oct. 9 for a firsthand view of Hurricane Ian impacts. USACE South Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth, met with county...
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Southside United Methodist Church

“The Great Southside Pumpkin Patch” at Southside United Methodist Church is your choice for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived on Oct. 1, and throughout the month, the church schedules family-friendly events for visitors. The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the Southside Youth Group. It helps...
