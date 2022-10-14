Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music
Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best locally-brewed fall beer: Jax Boot, Legacy Ale Works
Your choice for Jacksonville’s best locally-brewed fall beer takes us to Legacy Ale Works, which was also your choice for Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest. The seasonal brew is a Märzen style that carries a light malt sweetness. It’s easy-drinking and has a low bitterness from the hops.
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
News4Jax.com
Best kids attraction: St. Augustine Wild Reserve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Making another appearance in JaxBest, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve is not just your choice for the best animal encounter and best group outing, it’s also your pick in 2022 for best kids attraction. Noteworthy, the nonprofit organization has repeatedly -- including this year...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant concept Plenti going in Vista Brooklyn
An aspiring entrepreneur for years, Jacksonville resident and hospitality veteran Dean Nixon designed a company to his specifications. He intends to open Plenti, a restaurant he created with the guidance of consultants, in January in Brooklyn. Plenti will offer bowls, salads, toasts and smoothies, as well as beer and wine.
blackchronicle.com
USACE leaders survey northeast Florida coastal conditions after Hurricane Ian > Jacksonville District > Jacksonville District News Stories
Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 13, 2022) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders undertook a boots-on-the-sand tour of northeast Florida seashores Oct. 9 for a firsthand view of Hurricane Ian impacts. USACE South Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth, met with county...
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park
Orange Park has a new coffee shop. Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.
News4Jax.com
List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
palmcoastobserver.com
New "Loopers" restaurant from Beach Front Grille owner wins bid to replace Green Lion Cafe
The local beloved restaurant The Green Lion Cafe is now likely to become "Loopers," a new restaurant from the owner of the popular Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach off of U.S. Highway A1A. Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, the co-owners of Beach Front Grille, submitted one of only two...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
JSO: Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton must show prior approval to wear uniform in ads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is demanding documentation from sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton, proving she received written permission from former Sheriff Mike Williams to wear a JSO uniform in campaign ads. The letter from Sheriff Pat Ivey asking for that documentation can be viewed below:. SO1...
News4Jax.com
‘We don’t need another liquor store’: Community rallies together, gets lawyer to shut down unwanted business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan to bring a fifth liquor store in a Northside neighborhood has been turned down after a resident filed an appeal to stop the store from moving into the area. Residents in the Carver Manor neighborhood near Soutel Drive were upset about the possible plan...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Southside United Methodist Church
“The Great Southside Pumpkin Patch” at Southside United Methodist Church is your choice for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch. The pumpkins arrived on Oct. 1, and throughout the month, the church schedules family-friendly events for visitors. The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the Southside Youth Group. It helps...
