Read full article on original website
Related
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in Pennsylvania theater shooting
YORK, Pa. — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated...
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
More than $180K stolen from banking account and transferred to cryptocurrency account: Police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where $180,000 was removed from a Schuylkill County man’s banking account. Police said the theft occurred shorty before 11 a.m. Monday. Police said that a person gained access to a 68-year-old Cressona man’s banking account at Gratz Bank and transferred $181,232 worth...
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
abc27.com
Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
abc27.com
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
Body Of Overdose Victim Found Behind Mount Bethel Diner
The body of a 58-year-old man who had overdosed was found behind a Lehigh Valley diner, authorities said. Drug paraphernalia was found next to the unidentified man's body behind the Mount Bethel Diner on North Delaware Drive around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said only...
local21news.com
Identity of driver killed in York County crash released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
local21news.com
Man charged after allegedly stealing Air Jordans at gunpoint in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man is facing charges after he allegedly stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans from a person at gunpoint in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Police say the 19-year-old Hayden Thoman is charged with robbery, simple assault, and other charges stemming from...
local21news.com
Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks to Hispanic voters in York
Democratic candidate in the race for governor, Josh Shapiro spoke to over 100 CASA in Action members, as well as Latino voters in York on Sunday night. Hispanic voters Maleny Delgado and Ednel said immigrant equality is one of the most important things on the ballot this November. “As a...
Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA
Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
local21news.com
Lancaster City Juvenile to be prosecuted as adult for alleged 2021 shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Elijahuwon Brown, now 15, of Lancaster City, who was charged with criminal homicide, has withdrawn his motion of decertification and will be prosecuted as an adult for a shooting in August 2021. Brown withdrew the motion on Oct. 5. As a result, he will continue...
explore venango
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
local21news.com
Gun violence awareness march in Harrisburg
Nearly 30 people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg to march in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in the Capitol City. A group called Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence held a service at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church followed by a march through Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
local21news.com
Group threatens legal action against Dauphin County over freedom of speech violations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression known as FIRE is threatening a lawsuit against Dauphin County over freedom of speech violations. Election day is only weeks away, but there’s another battle brewing, small government advocates squaring off against Dauphin County Parks and Recreation....
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
local21news.com
OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building
HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
Comments / 0