York County, PA

skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBTV

Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after kicking Chambersburg police officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Chambersburg burglary

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Body Of Overdose Victim Found Behind Mount Bethel Diner

The body of a 58-year-old man who had overdosed was found behind a Lehigh Valley diner, authorities said. Drug paraphernalia was found next to the unidentified man's body behind the Mount Bethel Diner on North Delaware Drive around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said only...
TOWER CITY, PA
local21news.com

Identity of driver killed in York County crash released

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks to Hispanic voters in York

Democratic candidate in the race for governor, Josh Shapiro spoke to over 100 CASA in Action members, as well as Latino voters in York on Sunday night. Hispanic voters Maleny Delgado and Ednel said immigrant equality is one of the most important things on the ballot this November. “As a...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA

Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
HARRISBURG, PA
explore venango

Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
local21news.com

Gun violence awareness march in Harrisburg

Nearly 30 people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg to march in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in the Capitol City. A group called Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence held a service at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church followed by a march through Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

OVER THE EDGE: WHP anchor rappels off Fulton Bank building

HARRISBURG — Call it a dare gone wrong. CBS News 21 anchor Luke Burdsall went “over the edge” to support the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Capital Region on Friday morning. All he had to do was rappel down the side of the Fulton Bank...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

