wearegreenbay.com
Craft Beer Walk this Saturday in downtown Appleton
(WFRV) – Two routes to walk, but even more choices for sipping. Local 5 Live gets details on the popular Craft Beer Walk happening this weekend in downtown Appleton. VISIT OUR SPECIAL EVENT WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT AND TO GET YOUR TICKETS!. Join...
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Vegan leather pants
(WFRV) – This week’s Trendy Tuesday puts the pants in the spotlight. Vegan Leather is the trend along with the slit in the front and fitted flare on the bottom, it’s a must add to your wardrobe. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of...
wearegreenbay.com
Party like it’s 1992 at the BFK Birthday Bash
(WFRV) – Building for Kids is turning 30 and you can celebrate like it’s 1992!. This community gem is celebrating their birthday with two fun events and you can join in the fun. Local 5 Live visited Building for Kids in Appleton with details on both celebrations. Details...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Dominion, Impractical Jokers coming to Resch Center in early 2023
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment Group announced two popular shows are coming to the Resch Center in early 2023. On February 9, country band Old Dominion will stop in Ashwaubenon alongside aspiring musicians Greylan James, Kassi Ashton, and Frank Ray. After emerging as one of Nashville’s most successful...
wearegreenbay.com
Concert theme: ‘We Believe in Youth’
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band presenting “We Believe in Youth: Music for the Young and the Young at Heart” in the center, 2391 S. Ridge Road, at 7 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 17. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Donations welcome. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Seeing the smiles on their faces is the best part’: Luxemburg-Casco offers one-of-a-kind program to students with special needs
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Luxemburg-Casco are using coffee to obtain work experience. The students say there is no better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee. “It’s just like serving at Starbucks, you just give it to teachers, just seeing teachers’ faces, just...
WNCY
Fox Valley Food Pantries Feel The Holiday Season Pinch
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Finding your perfect Thanksgiving turkey may be a bit tricky this holiday season. Because of the bird flu, turkeys could be in short supply — and at a higher cost. Every Thanksgiving, Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh has a dine in experience...
94.3 Jack FM
Fall Fest Kicks Off in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is underway. It’s the 76th year of the event, the largest such festival in Door County. “This is our corner. We’ve always had this corner, where we sold brats, so the people that come every year know exactly where we are,” said LeRoy “Butch” Schramm, Sister Bay Lions Club Treasurer.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
Making Butter Boards with Pine River Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s an official food craze with millions of views online. Everyone is making them and now you can too. Samantha Hammel from Pine River Dairy shows Local 5 Live viewers how to make the latest trend, butter boards. Pine River Dairy is located at 10115 English...
wearegreenbay.com
Retired Rambler: Going from vine to bottle with the Wisconsin grape harvest
(WFRV) –Grape harvest is wrapping up in Wisconsin and Retired Rambler Steve stopped by Local 5 Live along with Jim from Duck Creek Winery with a look at how that leads to other local products in our area. Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery is located at 5046 CR-R in...
wearegreenbay.com
Sunshine and warmer air on the way!
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Strong winds on Tuesday will gradually lighten through the night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across the area. Lows will dip into the 20s northwest of Shawano as the rest of the area cools into the low to middle 30s.
wearegreenbay.com
De’Vondre Campbell giving back to community through soup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers players are showing once again that they also work in the community aside from Lambeau Field. Local 5 News was at Paul’s Pantry earlier today where Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is now part of the Campbell’s Soup program called Chunky Sacks Hunger.
wearegreenbay.com
Plan on a gusty Tuesday, much nicer weather returns after midweek
Tonight: Skies remain cloudy through the night with gusty winds continuing. Lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. HIGH WIND WARNING FOR DOOR COUNTY TUESDAY 1 AM – 4 PM. WINDS COULD GUST 50-60 MPH! Secure loose items and be prepared for downed trees and powerlines.
wearegreenbay.com
Coast Guard vet turns life around with help from four-legged friend
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – “I told myself that if I saw anything, anything that would help me, or could help me, that I would take it,” recalled Joe Wester. For the U.S. Coast Guard vet, that sign turned out to be man’s best friend – A dog named Betsy.
seehafernews.com
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ opening in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” with eight performances starting tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct....
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
