ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Canisteo man arrested for Grand Larceny after stealing vehicle in Bath

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O16i3_0iZ3JjiM00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in front of the Bath Save A Lot hours after getting out of court, according to the Village of Bath Police Department.

Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on October 7, 2022, after Police received reports about a vehicle theft from the Save A Lot that occurred on October 4, 2022.

After investigation, police said that they found that Marble had been released from Steuben County CAP court just two hours prior to the theft. After being released, Marble then made his way to the Save A Lot where he was observed on security camera footage entering a vehicle and driving away, according to Bath Police.

After the investigation, Bath Police issued an arrest warrant for Marble through the Village of Bath Court.

Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca

Marble was then arrested by the Village of Canisteo Police Department on October 7 on separate charges. While being arrested, police said that Marble advised the Canisteo Police Department where the stolen vehicle was located. The Vehicle was then secured and Marble and the vehicle were taken to the Village of Bath Police Department to be arrested and processed on the arrest warrant.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D Felony. Marble was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await CAP court arraignment, and is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at hospital

LYONS, N.Y. A Lyons man is under arrest for an incident that happened at a hospital. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wade was in custody on a prior arrest back in September when he had to be taken to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. There, it’s believed...
LYONS, NY
WETM

Rushville man arrested on felony drug charges

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan police following an arrest warrant made by a superior court. According to Penn Yan Police, John E. Johnston III, 40, was arrested on Sept. 29, after a Yates County Grand Jury indicted him on multiple drug sales that took place in 2022.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Six-day search for missing woman continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft

A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw

A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School

The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
OSWAYO, PA
wesb.com

Olean Woman Arrested on felony drug charge

An Olean woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Wednesday. Olean Police charged 35-year-old Heather Renee James with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Charges stem from James allegedly entering a residence illegally while in possession of 10 baggies of cocaine. She was released with an...
OLEAN, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged

Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
CANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
News 8 WROC

West Sparta man found dead after house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called Nunda Bysersville Road around midnight Tuesday, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A body found in the home was taken to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy