David Lee Roth Releases New Rendition Of 'You Really Got Me' With Solo Band

David Lee Roth has shared a one-take rendition of Van Halen 's arrangement of "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks , which he recording this spring with his solo band.

"You Really Got Me" was famously included on Van Halen's 1978 debut album. The new recording was captured among 13 other classic tracks this past May at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood. Roth is backed on the track by guitarist Al Estrada , bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentino .

The music was reportedly tracked live with "no samples" or pitch correction used in the final mix.

Roth began releasing recordings from the session last month.

While Roth supposedly retired from music last December, a spate of original releases , his "studio live" sessions and his comments in passing to a Fox reporter in June suggest he's not done yet .

"There's always a tomorrow for a singer, not so much for a trombone player these days," Roth said at the time.

The frontman has reportedly kept in touch with Alex Van Halen over the past few years. He has even discussed a Van Halen celebration show with Alex, ex-bassist VH Michael Anthony and long VH manager Irving Azoff , however, negotiations in that regard have stalled.

Wolfgang Van Halen said recently that he doesn't see the tribute ever happening , due to issues between the former members of the band.