money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
The home price correction intensifies—what to expect from the U.S. housing market in 2023
Anytime the Federal Reserve moves into inflation-fighting mode, the U.S. housing market is going to be vulnerable. But when those interest rate hikes come after U.S. home prices soared 43% in just over two years, the consequences will be even more pronounced. That, of course, is what we’re seeing now....
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation Data Shock: September CPI Runs Hot at 8.2%, Core Pressures Spike
U.S. inflation slowed modestly last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, but core consumer prices spiked higher for a second consecutive reading, cementing the case for big Fed rate hikes between now and the end of the year. The headline consumer price index for the month...
30-Year Fixed Mortgages Nearly Jump To This (Not) Nice Round Number
The average rate on 30-year mortgages rose from 6.66% the previous week to 6.92% this week, Freddie Mac data showed on Thursday. It marks the highest reading for mortgage rates since 2002 and further indicates the rate depression that followed the Great Recession has come to an end. The Federal...
Economists predict home prices will fall, even if the US avoids a recession
Soaring inflation has led to a slowdown in the US economy, though some measures stay strong. The Feds fight against inflationary pressure has greatly weakened housing activity. It means US home prices are now on a downward trajectory even if the economy avoids a recession. There's a strange dynamic happening...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
US News and World Report
Soaring Rent, Food Costs Keep U.S. Inflation on Front Burner; Labor Market Tight
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Surging mortgage rates cool U.S. housing market
Home prices rose 43% in two years, but now in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. Danya Bacchus has more.
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Grocery deal, retail sales
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ 710,000 people. The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation.
kitco.com
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
Stubborn Inflation Continues Devouring Retail Sales as Consumers Grow Cautious
People are thinking twice before opening their wallets as inflation continues to run rampant, devouring retail sales in most categories last month and aligning with increases in the Consumer Price Index and causing even the wealthiest Americans to start fearing a recession. Retail purchases were mostly flat in September after...
MySanAntonio
As Citi's traders struggle, consumers prop up the bank's profit
While Citigroup's Wall Street operations wrestle with tough markets, the bank is getting a boost from the little guy: consumers leaning on credit cards during the worst inflation in a generation. The bank's third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates even as revenue fell short in trading and dealmaking, which had thrived...
CNBC
Consumer spending was flat in September and below expectations as inflation takes toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
CNET
Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
Wholesale Inflation Is Making Headlines — Here's What It Means for You
The cost of living is the highest it has been in 40 years. Everywhere you turn, there is news about rising inflation. Now, news outlets are talking about growing “wholesale inflation.”. Article continues below advertisement. What is wholesale inflation, and how does it impact you as a consumer? Let’s...
