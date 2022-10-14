ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Soaring Rent, Food Costs Keep U.S. Inflation on Front Burner; Labor Market Tight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Business Highlights: Grocery deal, retail sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ 710,000 people. The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kitco.com

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

As Citi's traders struggle, consumers prop up the bank's profit

While Citigroup's Wall Street operations wrestle with tough markets, the bank is getting a boost from the little guy: consumers leaning on credit cards during the worst inflation in a generation. The bank's third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates even as revenue fell short in trading and dealmaking, which had thrived...
BUSINESS
CNET

Inflation Hits 8.2%, Driving Down Real Earnings and Surpassing Expectations

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation shows few signs of slowing, spiking by 0.4% in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report published Thursday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices in September also contributed to a 0.1% decrease in real average hourly earnings, according to a separate CPI report.
