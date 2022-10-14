ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgsports.com

The Winning Smart Victory Post #73: The Homecoming Edition

Up until last year, I was Podunkdawg’s plus one for going to UGA games (unless they were in Arkansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma, in which case it was a toss up between Mr. Podunkdawg or youngest Podunkpup). Since her passing, I have been on a search for the perfect plus one for me, and so far, I have only had two-three people I would even take more than once, and for various reasons, none of them have been available for every home game.
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From UGA-Vandy

Georgia seamlessly drubbed Vanderbilt on Saturday. Here’s a look at three questions that lingered going into the game, and how they may or may not have been answered. For starters, anytime you shut an opponent out, it’s a great thing. It’s tough to do, and when even the backups post a goose egg, it says a lot about how ready to play the roster is from the top to bottom, and the fact that Vandy went home scoreless underscores that.
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

15 Thoughts Can’t Put a Price on the Upcoming Bye Week

Georgia dispatched Vandy yesterday 55 to Zip. Except for a few issues, we looked good. There are a few things to work out, but nothing that a certain defensive tackle and sophomore wide receiver returning to the fold couldn’t fix. I think. 1. So, I’ve got to ask: Has...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Monday ‘Dawg Bites Is Pumping The Brakes On VolMania

It is the Georgia Bulldogs’ annual bye week, and you’ve probably got things to get done that you’ve been putting off while fretting about a series of opponents over the last few weeks. We’ll let you get down to business in a moment, but first let’s take a look at what’s making news in Bulldawg Nation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgsports.com

Third Quarter Open Thread: Slamming the ‘Dores

The Georgia Bulldogs put together a tidily efficient first half of offense, scoring touchdowns on 4 of 5 possessions and converting 5 of 7 third downs to stake themselves to a solid 28-0 lead over Vanderbilt on a sunny Homecoming afternoon in the Classic City. So far if Todd Monken...
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

First Quarter Open Thread

It’s time for your Georgia Bulldogs to take on their (somewhat) hated nemesis the Vanderbilt Commodores. Annually this game causes me an inordinate amount of stress, and that’s without the injuries the Red and Balck are currently dealing with. Nothing would make me happier than to see Kirby’s...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy