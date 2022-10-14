Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this Hotel
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
cincymusic.com
Review: Toadies at Madison Theater
Getting old(er) is a strange thing. I turned 41 this week, and have been going to concerts since I was a teenager. My first real show was at Bogart's, maybe 1997-98 (I still can’t find my album with a lot of my earlier ticket stubs - sadface). My dad took me and two of my good buddies down from Hamilton, along with his two brothers. My friends and I went to see Korn and Limp Bizkit - we were really trying hard to be angsty, moody teenagers, and my dad and his brothers went elsewhere. I don’t know if it was a security thing or if they were coming down to the city to tie one on, but I do know that someone damn near knocked me out and my dad’s car got towed. Good times.
LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks
The OG LaRosa’s store got a full facelift over the summer that’s sure to delight west side diners for years to come. The post LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
spectrumnews1.com
Local artist creates popular interactive exhibit at BLINK
CINCINNATI — While most of the attractions at the celebration of light known as BLINK are projections of artwork onto buildings in Cincinnati, a popular work this year features an interactive creation that visitors get to shape themselves. What You Need To Know. BLINK is a free outdoor festival...
cincinnatirefined.com
A Peek at BLINK 2022
BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything to know, 9 unconventional tacos to eat
Similar to Burger Week and Wing Week, Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 is bringing discounted $2 tacos to more than 30 restaurants around the Tri-State.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
miamistudent.net
Oxford hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest
Miami University students, alumni and Oxford residents gathered Uptown on Saturday for the city’s first Oktoberfest, dubbed Oxtoberfest. Booths for local retailers and artisans lined High Street, and food trucks and stands were set up on Park Place. Right next to Oxford Memorial Park were activities for kids, including inflatables, pumpkin painting and train rides provided by Schwab Family Farm Market.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City
Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
St. Edward uses all three phases to defeat Archbishop Moeller 6-0 in Division 1 showdown
The Eagles held Moeller to 215 yards of offense and made key plays on offense and special teams
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
UC Moves in Latest National Polls
The Bearcats had the week off ahead of a two-week road trip.
