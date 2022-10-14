Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Arkansas River levee mural contest will highlight Pueblo’s history
Artists can now submit designs for a special section of a mural in Pueblo along the rebuilt levee lining the Arkansas River. The theme celebrates Pueblo's history. The winning design will incorporate the five flags on the city seal that represent countries and territories that Pueblo has been part of over the past 200 years. Those include France, Mexico, Texas, Spain, and the U.S.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers endorses John Kellner in AG race
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is endorsing a candidate in a statewide election, for a position he once held. Suthers, a Republican, is endorsing fellow Republican challenger John Kellner. Suthers announced his endorsement to a crowd of Republican lawmakers, district attorneys, and other supporters gathered at...
Tattoo Prom benefiting cancer patients in Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs. Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer. “We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt […]
Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A well-known long standing haunted house in town, 'The Haunted Mines', is now part of the larger scary attraction company, 'Fear Complex.' In a new building this year, they say they're now the largest haunted attraction in Colorado Springs. The updated attraction has four different areas inside. Including, 'The Sanitarium', The post Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex appeared first on KRDO.
New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado
Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
Best 8 Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs
Most people can't fly to Italy on a whim. For those who wish they could, a nice dinner at an Italian restaurant might be the fix they need. According to Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these Italian restaurants are top tier and the best in the area. Plan your next date night or family outing by checking out the list below. They're less expensive than that flight.
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
Iconic downtown building gets new sign as Alpine Bank plans to open newest location
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to. The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo […]
KRDO
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosting Teacher Appreciation Weekend Oct. 15&16
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will host Teacher Appreciation Weekend this weekend, Oct. 15 and 16. Over the weekend, all educators will receive free admission. A school identification will be required at the door. On Saturday, the museum will also launch its first...
Inhumane But Not Illegal? Colorado Man Leaves Puppies Locked In Car Trunk
A woman in Colorado followed her instincts and spoke up when she made a horrendous discovery. According to a report from the Gazette, Jackie Sarchett, a Colorado Springs resident, heard muffled cries coming from a trunk on Saturday, October 8, while she was cleaning up at her local neighborhood park.
Reclamation Awards Construction Contract for Initial Segment of Arkansas Valley Conduit
Boone Reach Contract 1 connects six miles of pipeline to the eastern end of Pueblo Water’s system. The Bureau of Reclamation awarded the inaugural contract of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) to WCA Construction LLC, for $42,988,099.79. This contract funds the construction of the first Boone Reach trunk line section, a 6-mile stretch of pipeline that extends from the eastern end of Pueblo Water’s system toward Boone, Colorado.
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Family Fest happening this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Family Fest returns this weekend to Olympic City USA. The event is billed as a parent, baby, and kids festival. Kids get in free with adult admission. The Family Fest will feature family-friendly vendors, free kid’s activities, vendor prizes, various presentations, and diaper...
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
KRDO
Fountain Creek clean up set for Monday after growing concern from businesses and residents
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo has scheduled a clean-up and outreach effort at Fountain Creek to address the growing concerns of trash and individuals experiencing homelessness at the river bottom. Pueblo Police said they have not done this big of a clean-up on Fountain Creek in years. They're...
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
klkntv.com
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
KKTV
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
