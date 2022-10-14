ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cpr.org

Arkansas River levee mural contest will highlight Pueblo’s history

Artists can now submit designs for a special section of a mural in Pueblo along the rebuilt levee lining the Arkansas River. The theme celebrates Pueblo's history. The winning design will incorporate the five flags on the city seal that represent countries and territories that Pueblo has been part of over the past 200 years. Those include France, Mexico, Texas, Spain, and the U.S.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers endorses John Kellner in AG race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is endorsing a candidate in a statewide election, for a position he once held. Suthers, a Republican, is endorsing fellow Republican challenger John Kellner. Suthers announced his endorsement to a crowd of Republican lawmakers, district attorneys, and other supporters gathered at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tattoo Prom benefiting cancer patients in Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs. Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer. “We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A well-known long standing haunted house in town, 'The Haunted Mines', is now part of the larger scary attraction company, 'Fear Complex.' In a new building this year, they say they're now the largest haunted attraction in Colorado Springs. The updated attraction has four different areas inside. Including, 'The Sanitarium', The post Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Best 8 Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs

Most people can't fly to Italy on a whim. For those who wish they could, a nice dinner at an Italian restaurant might be the fix they need. According to Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these Italian restaurants are top tier and the best in the area. Plan your next date night or family outing by checking out the list below. They're less expensive than that flight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
northfortynews

Reclamation Awards Construction Contract for Initial Segment of Arkansas Valley Conduit

Boone Reach Contract 1 connects six miles of pipeline to the eastern end of Pueblo Water’s system. The Bureau of Reclamation awarded the inaugural contract of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) to WCA Construction LLC, for $42,988,099.79. This contract funds the construction of the first Boone Reach trunk line section, a 6-mile stretch of pipeline that extends from the eastern end of Pueblo Water’s system toward Boone, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Family Fest happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Family Fest returns this weekend to Olympic City USA. The event is billed as a parent, baby, and kids festival. Kids get in free with adult admission. The Family Fest will feature family-friendly vendors, free kid’s activities, vendor prizes, various presentations, and diaper...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

