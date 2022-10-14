Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.According to a police video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston...

3 DAYS AGO