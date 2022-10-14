Read full article on original website
Trial set after 1,500 pounds of explosive materials found
WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Trial has been scheduled for a northwestern North Dakota man accused of setting up an explosives manufacturing operation in his townhouse garage, where police discovered nearly 1,500 pounds of bomb-making materials. Williston police updated the original estimate of 1,000 pounds after completing the removal and disposal of the materials Friday evening. […]
Williston police cleared to enter apartment where nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives found
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Williston Police Department said late Friday that all of the homemade explosive materials found in a townhouse there earlier this week have been removed. The department said in a statement that a total of 1,495 pounds of explosives have been removed from the unit...
Man dies in rollover west of Williston
Williams County, ND - A man was killed in a rollover in Williams County Friday afternoon. It happened on County Road 5, about 17 miles west of Williston, just before 4:30 p.m. The State Patrol says Elmer Parisien of Belcourt was driving a van that left the road, hit a tree and rolled. He died at the scene. A passenger, Theresa Parisien of Belcourt, was taken by ambulance to the Williston hospital with minor injuries.
Charges filed against man with explosives at Williston apartment
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged for storing more than 1,000 pounds of explosives inside his garage. Court documents say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is accused of “Release of Destructive Forces,” a class C felony. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon as bomb squads work to safely detonate his explosives.
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The names of the two passengers involved in a crash on October 14 approximately 17 miles west of Williston have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). According to the NDHP, the accident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 14. A Belcourt couple, Elmer and Theresa Parisien […]
North Dakota Police Still Searching For Convicted Criminal Accused Of Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder
Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.According to a police video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston...
UPDATE: Disposal of explosive materials in Williston to continue today; suspect remains in custody
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
Williston explosives investigation ongoing, suspect in custody, National Guard assisting
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is in custody in Williston after the discovery of over 1000 pounds of explosive materials in an apartment there. Charges are pending for 28 year-old Ross Michael Petrie in Williams County. Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads and Williston Police and Fire have been...
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE: Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case. UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests...
Williston journalist who had phone seized retains national law firm
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET)- A Williston-based radio journalist is lawyering up with a national firm following the seizure of his phone by a BCI agent. In January, reporter Thomas Simon had his phone seized while at a school board meeting. Now, Simon has retained the law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz to represent him in the matter.
Fake jewelry scammers circulating in the New Town area
NEW TOWN (KXNET) — The New Town Police are warning area residents of a fake jewelry scam circulating in the region. Authorities say a Romanian male, traveling with his wife and children in a rental vehicle have been soliciting people at gas stations and residential areas. Police ask if you have been scammed by these […]
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
3-day Williston Rifle & Pistol Show kicks off at Raymond Community Center
(Williston, ND) -- The Williston Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show starts Friday night October 14th at the Raymond Family Community Center. Club officials say you can check out the latest in firearms, ammunition, accessories and more at the event, which runs through Sunday. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday night; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is five dollars each day; kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.
