East Lansing, MI

WBOC

Maryland to Receive More Than $4M in Federal Housing Assistance

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $4,258,979 in federal assistance to help low-income residents across Maryland afford quality, safe, and stable housing. The assistance is administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program and is fully funded...
MARYLAND STATE
fitsmallbusiness.com

How to Evict a Tenant in 7 Steps (+ Free Quit Notices)

Learning how to evict a tenant requires extensive research and understanding of the eviction process and laws. Landlords must follow the proper steps on how to evict someone and have legal grounds to evict the tenant, such as tenants failing to pay rent and causing property damage. If landlords do not act quickly to evict a bad tenant, their property value may suffer due to lost rental income and damage caused by the tenant.
HOUSE RENT
WCAX

USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients

LEBANON (WCAX) - A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. “When you live in a rural area, being able to get health care close to home is crucial,” said USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, during a visit to Lebanon Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH

