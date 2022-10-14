Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Loss to TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time this season, Mike Gundy had to meet with reporters after a loss. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 on Saturday in Amon G. Carter Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “Well, that one wasn’t as much...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State
There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Grades: Big 12 Officials Get an ‘F’ After Embarrassing Substitution Rule Debacle
Officiating: F- There were missed calls here and there in this game just as is there is every game — but the unevenness in which this game was officiated especially stands out. In the first half, OSU’s defense subbed late after TCU’s offense subbed late — an opportunity by...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
Eastern Hills upsets rival Dunbar in Battle of the Eastside
FORT WORTH - Eastern Hills won one of the most anticipated matchups in Fort Worth ISD on Saturday afternoon when they took down cross-town rival Dunbar 20-7 at Clark Stadium. The two schools, separated by less than two miles, have played each other annually since 2010 in the Battle of the Eastside. ...
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning
STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
news9.com
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
fox7austin.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
