Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved into the top 10 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 43-40 win over Oklahoma State in double-overtime Saturday night. The Frogs vaulted five spots in each poll, moving up to No. 8 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: TCU Announces Red Alternates for Game vs. Oklahoma State

There is an absolutely monstrous game happening tomorrow in Fort Worth, with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Cowtown to take on the 13th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently favored by four points in a game that looks like it might decide who has an inside track to one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game this December.
FORT WORTH, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance

Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position

The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KFOR

Two killed in Stillwater collision early Saturday morning

STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning. The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road. The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving […]
STILLWATER, OK
greensourcedfw.org

One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year

Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
DALLAS, TX
news9.com

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported

DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX

