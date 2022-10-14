ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Columbus Tax Abatements Get Thumbs Up During Review Process

On Monday, Columbus City Council approved recommendations outlined by the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) for agreements made throughout 2021. The TIRC was created as an independent body to review city tax incentive programs, and make sure that companies receiving them are upholding their end with job creation and investments.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin Ranks Best Small City in Ohio for Third Time

(Dublin, Ohio) — Dublin, Ohio, maintains its ranking as the best small city to live in Ohio for the third year in a row while also making it into the top 1 percent of small cities in America. The city ranked among the top 20 best small cities to...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for men accused in credit card thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant

The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
TravelPulse

The Bahamas’ Club Med Columbus Set To Reopen This Month

Just in time to start taking reservations for the holiday travel season, Club Med Columbus is set to officially reopen for guest stays on October 22, 2022. This elegant, colonial-style Club Med beachfront resort is the only all-inclusive property to inhabit the secluded tropical island of San Salvador in the Bahamas.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH

