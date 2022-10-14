If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.

