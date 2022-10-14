Read full article on original website
Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk
Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
DC Comics Fans Have Ideas for What Movie James Gunn Should Direct
A new report on the state of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC film adaptations suggests that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn may be pitching a new feature film to accompany Peacemaker and his other planned DC TV offerings. Nothing is really known about the project yet, other than the fact that it's a "mystery" and it's a feature film, rather than another TV show. Given how happy Gunn has said he is doing TV, it seems entirely possible that he was either asked to pitch a movie, or has seen the writing on the wall at HBO Max under WB's new ownership...but that's just an assumption. He could just have come up with a good idea for a movie.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"
Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.
ComicBook
Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Future Romance With Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk
Could there potentially be a new Marvel romance brewing between Daredevil and She-Hulk? That is a question on the minds of many fans after watching the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first sparred in the courtroom in Episode 8, where they later teamed in their superhero costumes and the bedroom. Daredevil even made a special appearance in Episode 9's finale, where their chemistry continued to shine through. With the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law complete, Charlie Cox speaks out on a future romance between She-Hulk and Daredevil.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Went Behind DC Films Boss's Back to Get Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo
Dwayne Johnson clearly isn't a fan of keeping secrets. Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until this weekend, but DC fans are already buzzing about the film's Henry Cavill cameo, which Johnson has been talking pretty openly about since the premiere. Fans have been waiting to see Cavill's Superman back on the big screen, and Johnson went to great lengths to make sure the anticipated cameo took place in his movie, going over the head of the executive in charge of DC films in order to get the green light.
ComicBook
Why Star Wars: Andor Is a Big Win for Rogue One Fans
Star Wars: Andor is now halfway through Season 1, with Episode 6, "The Eye" marking a high point for the series in terms of critical reviews and viewer reaction. At this point, it feels safe to say that while Andor might not be a universal win in terms of making Star Wars fans happy, it is indeed a major win for Star Wars fans who loved Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the movie that first introduced Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to the franchise, and blazed new trail into a type of Star Wars story fans had never seen on the screen before.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunners Defend One Character's Controversial Choice in Latest Episode
House of the Dragon's showrunners weighed in on a controversial decision by one of the show's characters in the penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel's first season. SPOILERS follow for the House of the Dragon episode "The Green Council." The episode sees Otto Hightower and his cohorts setting into motion their plan to install Queen Alicent's son, Aegon II Targaryen, as king, despite Rhaenyra being Viserys' publicly named heir to whom the lords of the realm swore fealty. To accomplish this plan, the Greens put the Red Keep on lockdown to ensure no one alerts Rhaenyra to her father's death. This includes Princess Rhaenys.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
ComicBook
10 Grossest Moments in House of the Dragon Season 1
The first season of House of the Dragon is already almost over, as the acclaimed Game of Thrones spinoff series barrels toward its Season 1 finale on October 23rd. The fast-paced freshman season of the series has covered a lot of ground in the lives of the main Targaryen characters, and it has delivered on the expectations of Game of Thrones fans. The performances have been incredible, the dialogue superb, and the action scenes with the dragons have been a blast to watch. In typical Game of Thrones fashion, however, House of the Dragon has also delivered more than its fair share of gross moments.
