Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert

By Daniel Kreps
 2 days ago
Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition , available Jan. 27 in 5-CD or 3-LP editions, features the original LP alongside a disc of demos from the album’s recording sessions, including three songs — “You Irritate Me,” “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison” — that have never been released.

Ahead of the reissue’s arrival, Green Day have shared the “You Irritate Me” demo:

The reissue’s closing disc captures Green Day’s November 14, 1997, performance at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory, a concert that boasted both the then-new Nimrod tracks as well as the band’s hits from Dookie and Insomniac .

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition — and newly reprinted merch from the era — is available to preorder now at Green Day’s site .

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Track List
Nimrod
1. Nice Guys Finish Last
2. Hitchin’ A Ride
3. The Grouch
4. Redundant
5. Scattered
6. All The Time
7. Worry Rock
8. Platypus (I Hate You)
9. Uptight
10. Last Ride In
11. Jinx
12. Haushinka
13. Walking Alone
14. Reject
15. Take Back
16. King For A Day
17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos
1. Nice Guys Finish Last
2. Place Inside My Head
3. The Grouch
4. Walking Alone
5. Jinx
6. Alison
7. Espionage
8. You Irritate Me
9. Tre Polka
10. When It’s Time
11. Desensitized
12. Chain Saw
13. Reject
14. Black Eyeliner

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia November 14 1997
1. Going To Pasalacqua
2. Welcome To Paradise
3. Geek Stink Breath
4. Nice Guys Finish Last
5. Hitchin’ A Ride
6. The Grouch
7. Chump
8. Longview
9. 2000 Light Years Away
10. Brainstew
11. Jaded
12. Knowledge
13. Basket Case
14. She
15. Fuck Off And Die
16. Paper Lanterns
17. Scattered
18. Prosthetic Head
19. When I Come Around
20. Good Riddance

