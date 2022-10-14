ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

By Ana Gutierrez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfj5c_0iZ3IMV800

UPDATE : Earnest Dickerson has been found safe, police said.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Earnest Dickerson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid St., near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red writing, blue jeans, and black/purple Jordan’s. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 116 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

