Teen, 17, unexpectedly dies after collapsing during Illinois choir event
A 17-year-old teen unexpectedly died after he collapsed during his choir event in Naperville, Illinois, on Oct. 14. Daniel Moshi, a senior at Leyden High School in District 212, was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when he became unconscious, NBC Chicago reports.
Indiana Teacher Arrested After Admitting to Having ‘Kill List’ With Students On It
An Indiana 5th grade teacher was arrested after a student claimed she said she has a “kill list” and they’re on it. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, had reportedly made comments about killing herself and other staff and students, leading a student to report her behavior to a counselor. The teacher was escorted out of the classroom and remained under supervision and had no further contact with students, according to a statement posted on Facebook by St. Stanislaus East Chicago. Carrasquillo-Torres admitted to the school’s principal she’d made the comments—also confirming the kill list’s existence, police said. She was sent home, where she was arrested the next morning. The school did classes online Friday out of precaution, offering students access to a counselor, the school’s statement said.Read it at NBC Chicago
Indiana elementary school teacher with alleged 'kill list' in custody, police say
An Indiana teacher with an alleged "kill list" was in custody Friday after a student told a counselor the teacher made comments about killing herself, students and staff, the East Chicago Police Department said.
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker, GOP challenger Bailey focus on crime during debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Teen charged in 2021 deadly shooting of Simeon High School student outside Hyde Park McDonald's: CPD
Kentrell McNeal was part of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group fighting to end violence in the city.
Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord
A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
