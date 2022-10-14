An Indiana 5th grade teacher was arrested after a student claimed she said she has a “kill list” and they’re on it. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, had reportedly made comments about killing herself and other staff and students, leading a student to report her behavior to a counselor. The teacher was escorted out of the classroom and remained under supervision and had no further contact with students, according to a statement posted on Facebook by St. Stanislaus East Chicago. Carrasquillo-Torres admitted to the school’s principal she’d made the comments—also confirming the kill list’s existence, police said. She was sent home, where she was arrested the next morning. The school did classes online Friday out of precaution, offering students access to a counselor, the school’s statement said.Read it at NBC Chicago

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO