ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watch: Warnock, Walker face off in exclusive Georgia Senate debate

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgjtU_0iZ3Hws900

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) — On Friday, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker took the stage for their only debate, which was hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

The debate comes days before the November election , which is pivotal for both parties as they try to win the majority in the Senate, and break the 50-50 split . Georgia’s outcome has gained importance with Republican nominees in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Arizona potentially underperforming in races the GOP had targeted heading into the 2022 election season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3CKW_0iZ3Hws900
Photo by Greg Nash/The Hill/Nexstar

During their opening remarks Friday, Walker presented himself as the candidate of faith and family values and immediately tried to link Sen. Warnock to President Joe Biden, inflation and high taxes.

Warnock sidestepped the strategy and focused on his connection to the community, highlighting his childhood growing up as one of 12 children in a public housing development a mile away. He wrapped up his statement by telling the audience, “This race is about who’s ready to represent Georgia and the U.S. Senate. I think that choice is clear.”

Abortion takes center stage

Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, making the shift in his lone debate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging and paying for her 2009 abortion, accused Warnock of misstating his position by saying Walker had supported a national ban on abortion, without exceptions.

Asked directly about those allegations during the debate, Walker responded, “Well, as I say, that’s a lie.”

Walker insisted his position is the same as Georgia’s state law, the so-called heartbeat bill that bans abortion at six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.

But Walker had insisted at various points throughout the campaign that he supported a national abortion ban, without exceptions. “That’s a problem” that there is no national ban, he said at a campaign stop in July.

Poll: Who won the Warnock-Walker debate?

But on the debate stage, Walker tried to shift the question to Warnock. Walker blasted Warnock for being a Baptist pastor who supports abortion rights.

“On abortion, you know, I’m a Christian. I believe in life. … I’ll be a senator that protects life,” Walker said, later suggesting that Warnock doesn’t care about abortions in the Black community. Both men are Black.

“Instead of aborting those babies, why aren’t you baptizing those babies?” Walker asked.

Warnock insisted he can support abortion rights as a Christian and as a pastor. “God gave us a choice and I respect the right of women to make a decision. These are medical decisions, they are deeply personal,” Warnock said, adding that Walker “wants to arrogate more power to politicians than God has.”

Walker doesn’t dispute 2020 election

At one point in the debate the moderators turned to election security and protection of the vote, asking Sen. Warnock why he said in the past that the new Georgia voting laws implemented after the 2020 election created obstacles for underserved communities if Brennan Center for Justice data showed the state’s African-American vote growing roughly 50% between 2018 and 2022.

The sweeping election law, which has been called a Jim Crow-era measure by Democrats, requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail and cuts the time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed.

Walker, Warnock supporters rally before debate

“There’s no question that SB 202 makes voting harder. And that is the intent,” Warnock said. “The fact that many of our voters are overcoming this hardship doesn’t undermine that reality. They made it harder for folks to use the drop boxes. They’ve shortened the registration times, folks are saying, you know, you should be able to get food or water in line. I think the question is more fundamental than that, why the line so long in certain communities and not others.”

When it came to election fraud in Georgia, the moderators asked Walker directly if he believed that President Biden defeated Donald Trump, who Walker calls a friend, in the 2020 elections.

Walker didn’t hesitate to agree that Biden did win, something Trump has publicly denied without evidence, and instead used the moment to tie Sen. Warnock to the president’s agenda, asking the crowd why he voted with Biden “96% of the time.”

Moderator scolds Walker for flashing badge

In one of the more bizarre moments, one of the moderators stopped the debate to chastise Herschel Walker for using a prop.

The moment followed a quip by Sen. Warnock apparently referencing claims Walker had made in the past about working in law enforcement.

“I’ve never pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” Warnock said, drawing laughter from the crowd as he alluded to a two-decades-old police report saying that the former NFL star had discussed a shootout with officers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDt86_0iZ3Hws900
(Photo by Chris McShane/Nexstar/NewsNation)

Walker then appeared to pull a badge with a silver star out of his pocket and display it to the audience, for which he was quickly scolded by the moderator.

“Excuse me Mr. Walker, you are very well aware of the rules aren’t you, and you have a prop, that is not allowed sir. I ask you to put that prop away.”

In 2019, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigated Walker’s claims that he had worked in law enforcement, including as a “certified police officer,” and found the claims to be false when authorities found no record to back them up.

Poll gives Warnock slight lead

While the race remains close, Sen. Warnock was leading Walker by two points according to a WSAV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Tuesday .

The poll had Warnock at 48% and Walker at 46, with 4% still undecided. Those numbers represent a 4-point swing for the Democratic incumbent who was trailing Walker by two points in August. Warnock’s support is driven by women, the poll found, with 51% of female voters backing the senator compared to 42% behind Walker.

Friday’s debate came one week after a New York Times report detailed the claims of a woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 and asked her to get a second one in 2011, which she declined.

In a brief interview with NBC News , Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion.

“The first I knew about any of this was when some reporter asked me about an abortion. And I’m like, ‘No, that’s a lie.’ And then I was asked if I paid for an abortion, and I said: ‘No. I did not pay for an abortion,’” Walker told the network. “I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one (an abortion). I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

Other reports, including from The Associated Press, have detailed how Walker has exaggerated his academic achievements, business success and philanthropic activities , as well as accusations that he threatened the life of his ex-wife that go beyond details Walker himself acknowledged in a 2008 memoir and subsequent media interviews. Walker also acknowledged three of his children publicly for the first time only after earlier Daily Beast reporting. Before his Senate bid, he’d spoken publicly only of Christian Walker, his adult son by his first wife.

Walker, as is typical of challengers battling incumbents, has proved much more eager to go after Warnock directly even before the debate. Citing Warnock’s Senate financial disclosures, Walker blasts Warnock as using the Senate to get rich. Warnock reported income from a book deal after his Senate election. He also reported a monthly housing allowance from Ebenezer Baptist Church in excess of $7,000 — an arrangement that allows Warnock to continue receiving a considerable annual sum from the church for his role as senior pastor without violating federal ethics rules capping senators’ outside income.

National Republicans, meanwhile, have recently aired ads highlighting Warnock’s personal life. One ad references a March 2020 incident in which Warnock’s then-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, told police he ran over her foot with his vehicle. Police records state that officers found no evidence that Warnock did so. The couple divorced before Warnock’s election to the Senate; they share two young children.

According to Georgia’s election rules, either Warnock or Walker will need to secure more than 50% of the vote to win the contest. Should neither manage to improve on their recent poll numbers, they would face off in a runoff election in December.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

RCSO: Missing woman & her 3 year old daughter have been found

#UPDATE | Per the RCSO, They have been located and safely returned to family members. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a young woman who was last seen walking away with her 3 year old daughter. According to authorities, Lashaun Ponder, 25, was last seen Wednesday, October 12th […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams

Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
SUMTER, SC
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged

#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy