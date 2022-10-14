ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuQLB_0iZ3HFMG00

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting

Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests – which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign – both during protests in London on Friday.It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government’s approach to the environment.The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been causedKatie McFadden, defendingAnna Holland,...
PROTESTS
BBC

Van Gogh's Sunflowers: Women deny damaging frame

Two women have denied causing criminal damage to the frame of one of Van Gogh's Sunflowers paintings. The masterpiece had soup thrown at it in the National Gallery on Friday. Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from Lambeth, south-west London, pleaded not guilty when they appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.
ENTERTAINMENT
iheart.com

Oil Protesters Arrested After Tossing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting

Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before gluing their hands to the wall.
PROTESTS
WTWO/WAWV

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
KANKAKEE, IL
The Independent

Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said. Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September. However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs. “She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with...
EUROPE
WTWO/WAWV

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis

Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report.  Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
WILDLIFE
WSOC Charlotte

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

ROME — (AP) — Italy's far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome's Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots.
SOCIETY
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For more than 25 years, John Bennett […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy