What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO