Lexington, KY

Antonio Reeves preparing for one final college basketball season at Kentucky

By Nick Roush
On3.com
 2 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Big Blue Nation was not exactly sure what to expect from Antonio Reeves in a Kentucky uniform. He has made one thing clear. You can only expect to see him in Lexington for one season.

The Illinois State transfer was exceptional in three years of Missouri Valley basketball. Last season the 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago averaged better than 20 points per game while shooting 39 percent from behind the three-point line. He checked all of the right boxes, albeit for a team with a 13-20 record. Could the transfer make an immediate impact for the talented Wildcats? He answered that question affirmatively in the Bahamas.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky in scoring by averaging 17 points through four games in the Big Blue Bahamas. He earned MVP honors by closing the exhibition tour with consecutive 20+ point performances, combining to net 9-of-17 three-pointers.

It was an outstanding start for Reeves, but he has greater aspirations. Ahead of his Big Blue Madness debut, he spoke with Curtis Burch on the Behind Kentucky Basketball podcast. When asked about his goals, he shed a little light on his future.

“Win a Natty. That’s the first goal,” Reeves said. “Win an SEC Championship. I want to win it all and I want to win big. It’s my last year. Being a senior I just want to win it all and have that good feeling.”

Antonio Reeves is a true senior in his fourth year of college basketball, but he could use a COVID-19 waiver for another year of eligibility. It sounds like he’s not planning on using it, and Kentucky is recruiting like they will not have Reeves for the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats’ top-ranked 2023 recruiting class has three players that can play on the perimeter — Robert Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards — and could add another top-five backcourt player that will be in the Rupp Arena stands tonight, DJ Wagner.

Enjoy the Antonio Reeves experience this season. It sounds like it will be the only time we’ll see the athletic sharpshooter in a Kentucky uniform.

