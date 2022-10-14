ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mike McCarthy updates Dak Prescott's practice status, availability Sunday

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVXxZ_0iZ3GfZl00
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Another week of Cowboys practice means another influx updates on Dak Prescott and his injury recovery. There’s a sliver of a chance the Dallas starter returns for the biggest game of the season to date, a trip to 5-0 Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered the latest update on Prescott. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that news on Twitter in this tweet:

“Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott did a little more throwing than scheduled yesterday. He’s in ‘regeneration’ mode today. Adds he will throw before the #Cowboys’ game against the #Eagles on Sunday night as he works his way back.”

Prescott officially practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday. Key word there is limited. He did not practice on Wednesday, which means Thursday was his first day of practice since injuring his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Prescott was throwing to his receivers in practice, which is an encouraging sign moving forward. That doesn’t mean he’ll play on Sunday night. He might need a little bit of time as the Cowboys ease him back into the flow of action and ensure that his grip is good enough on the football to play in a game.

Hard to imagine Prescott plays after four weeks off and just limited participation in a few practices leading up to Sunday night’s road game. Unideal to return in what figures to be a boisterous environment against a 5-0 Eagles squad with a relentless pass rush. Expectations are that backup Cooper Rush gets the starting nod in at least one more game. And why not, huh? The journeyman reserve engineered a 4-0 record under his watch so far and could take the NFC East lead with a victory over Philly.

