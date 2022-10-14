ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Increase Your Brand Value Online By Venturing Into the Metaverse

Innovation is critical for brands willing to break away from the competition and embrace creativity. Businesses are beginning to see the utility of NFTs — digital products with unique IDs. Businesses that integrate NFTs into their branding strategy should consider collaborating with NFT creators, tokenizing events, turning physical products into NFTs, licensing and hosting NFT contests and giveaways. Zipline survey results indicated that 84% of Gen X, 70% of millennials, and 63% of Gen Z would be interested in an NFT from brands they enjoy.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Cognigy Names Hardy Myers Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, Amidst Accelerating Conversational AI Market

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Hardy Myers has been appointed senior vice president, business development and strategy for the company. In this role, Myers will work closely with Cognigy’s co-founders and senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure and activate partnerships, and implement the optimal business processes to achieve Cognigy’s strategic and financial objectives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005168/en/ To further their leadership in conversational AI, Cognigy has appointed Hardy Myers as SVP, business development and strategy. Myers will work with Cognigy’s senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure partnerships, and implement optimal business processes to achieve strategic and financial objectives. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
salestechstar.com

Vendasta Acquires Yesware To Bring To Market Best-In-Class Sales Engagement Platform

Vendasta and Yesware are accelerating their ability to offer CRM with sales enablement and marketing automation capabilities. Vendasta announced the acquisition of Yesware, a private Boston-based company that offers a robust set of tools for sales teams to track email outreach activity, rapidly test what does and doesn’t work, and share that data across teams to drive better results, faster.
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Amid Economic Uncertainty, Retailers Must Drive Personalized Experiences to Increase Conversions

During the pandemic, consumers flocked to online shopping out of necessity, purchasing everything from shoes to groceries without leaving the safety of their homes. This trend has since shown few signs of abating, with roughly half of consumers purchasing highly customizable products such as home furnishings or clothing online during the past year. However, prices are rising for just about everything, forcing consumers to make increasingly difficult choices.
RETAIL
Control Engineering

Next steps for digital transformation for manufacturers

Digital transformation drivers will remain much the same within the process and manufacturing industries. The latest software platforms will unify people, data and systems to drive improved operational performance and plant efficiency through automated workflows, advanced analytics and enhanced decision support. Ethernet and removing data barriers will also improve digital...
ECONOMY
industrytoday.com

GreyOrange and Technica Partner

ATLANTA — GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulﬁllment and inventory optimization software, and Technica International, a leader in delivering customized, turnkey solutions for product handling, today announced a new partnership and solution that solves for inefﬁciencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulﬁllment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.
INDUSTRY
entrepreneursbreak.com

Task and Resource Management with PSOHub and Hubspot: A Sleek Experience

Resource management can be daunting as well as the managing of tasks that are assigned to team members. It can be tiring when the workload is too much to keep track of. It can also lead to inefficiency and loss. This is why using PSOHub and Hubspot is essential for staying well organized and is an experience every business should look towards.
SOFTWARE
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
RETAIL
ffnews.com

Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision

After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
BUSINESS
fashionunited.com

Tried and tested revenue streams for fashion brands in the Metaverse

Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to explode and bring in extra sales for the industry that could reach 50 billion dollars by 2030. Meanwhile, the Metaverse’s market share in the fashion industry is expected to increase to 6.61 billion dollars in the next five years.
APPAREL
PYMNTS

Global Sellers Localize Payments to Convert Abandoned Carts in APAC

Unlocking potential in the burgeoning market for luxury goods in the Asia-Pacific region isn’t a job for payments lightweights. It’s serious business with major challenges. During a recent PYMNTS panel discussion, guests Wei Jiang, president and chief operating officer at Citcon, and Tammy Phan, CEO of luxury reCommerce...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy