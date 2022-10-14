Read full article on original website
Increase Your Brand Value Online By Venturing Into the Metaverse
Innovation is critical for brands willing to break away from the competition and embrace creativity. Businesses are beginning to see the utility of NFTs — digital products with unique IDs. Businesses that integrate NFTs into their branding strategy should consider collaborating with NFT creators, tokenizing events, turning physical products into NFTs, licensing and hosting NFT contests and giveaways. Zipline survey results indicated that 84% of Gen X, 70% of millennials, and 63% of Gen Z would be interested in an NFT from brands they enjoy.
I easily make $5,000 with my online side hustle – it’s all about the ‘high ticket’
IF you’re a beginner to side hustles, there’s one way you can easily make $5,000 with no prior skills or knowledge and it's all about the "high ticket." These are the words coming from TikToker AffiliateTok101, who said affiliate marketing can earn you an income between $5,000 to $10,000.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Using Customer Behavior to Maximize Your Online Presence
We know that digital presence is a critical part of business strategy, but how can business owners and marketing managers ensure that their plans are effective?
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
Cognigy Names Hardy Myers Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, Amidst Accelerating Conversational AI Market
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Hardy Myers has been appointed senior vice president, business development and strategy for the company. In this role, Myers will work closely with Cognigy’s co-founders and senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure and activate partnerships, and implement the optimal business processes to achieve Cognigy’s strategic and financial objectives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005168/en/ To further their leadership in conversational AI, Cognigy has appointed Hardy Myers as SVP, business development and strategy. Myers will work with Cognigy’s senior management team to develop the company’s strategic priorities, secure partnerships, and implement optimal business processes to achieve strategic and financial objectives. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Planet Equips Merchants to Deliver a Truly Connected Commerce Experience With New Online Payment Gateway
Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, has today announced the launch of a new Online Payment Gateway as part of its connected commerce platform. The new Online Payment Gateway fully integrates the specialist digital payment capabilities of Datatrans, which Planet acquired in November 2021, with...
salestechstar.com
Vendasta Acquires Yesware To Bring To Market Best-In-Class Sales Engagement Platform
Vendasta and Yesware are accelerating their ability to offer CRM with sales enablement and marketing automation capabilities. Vendasta announced the acquisition of Yesware, a private Boston-based company that offers a robust set of tools for sales teams to track email outreach activity, rapidly test what does and doesn’t work, and share that data across teams to drive better results, faster.
Technology, smart planning are career keys to making the most of a trade show
Experts share ways that presenters and attendees can make the most of trade shows for work. Advice includes using technology to best advantage and planning ahead to send the best team possible.
salestechstar.com
Amid Economic Uncertainty, Retailers Must Drive Personalized Experiences to Increase Conversions
During the pandemic, consumers flocked to online shopping out of necessity, purchasing everything from shoes to groceries without leaving the safety of their homes. This trend has since shown few signs of abating, with roughly half of consumers purchasing highly customizable products such as home furnishings or clothing online during the past year. However, prices are rising for just about everything, forcing consumers to make increasingly difficult choices.
Control Engineering
Next steps for digital transformation for manufacturers
Digital transformation drivers will remain much the same within the process and manufacturing industries. The latest software platforms will unify people, data and systems to drive improved operational performance and plant efficiency through automated workflows, advanced analytics and enhanced decision support. Ethernet and removing data barriers will also improve digital...
industrytoday.com
GreyOrange and Technica Partner
ATLANTA — GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulﬁllment and inventory optimization software, and Technica International, a leader in delivering customized, turnkey solutions for product handling, today announced a new partnership and solution that solves for inefﬁciencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulﬁllment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Task and Resource Management with PSOHub and Hubspot: A Sleek Experience
Resource management can be daunting as well as the managing of tasks that are assigned to team members. It can be tiring when the workload is too much to keep track of. It can also lead to inefficiency and loss. This is why using PSOHub and Hubspot is essential for staying well organized and is an experience every business should look towards.
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
salestechstar.com
GUIDEcx Named Best Customer Success Tool Winner in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards
The achievement reflects GUIDEcx’s strong focus on customer success as the company continues to serve as the leader in client onboarding. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was named the “Best Customer Success Tool” winner in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards. Winners were announced on Oct. 13.
ffnews.com
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
fashionunited.com
Tried and tested revenue streams for fashion brands in the Metaverse
Digital demand for fashion and luxury brands is expected to explode and bring in extra sales for the industry that could reach 50 billion dollars by 2030. Meanwhile, the Metaverse’s market share in the fashion industry is expected to increase to 6.61 billion dollars in the next five years.
Affiliate Marketing: A Practical Way to Make Extra Money in Retirement
Are you looking for a practical way to make extra money in retirement? The US currently holds the most significant affiliate marketing share (39%). Aside from being adaptable and low-risk,...
Global Sellers Localize Payments to Convert Abandoned Carts in APAC
Unlocking potential in the burgeoning market for luxury goods in the Asia-Pacific region isn’t a job for payments lightweights. It’s serious business with major challenges. During a recent PYMNTS panel discussion, guests Wei Jiang, president and chief operating officer at Citcon, and Tammy Phan, CEO of luxury reCommerce...
