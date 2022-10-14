Read full article on original website
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
TN Division of Forestry discuss area’s Red Flag Warning
The red flag warning is expected to stay in affect until Friday evening.
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
TN and VA Attorneys General meet on the state line
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti met for the first time face to face as generals on the state line. Miyares said the Bristol stop was part of his annual Southwest Virginia RV tour. The attorneys general visited with local businesses up and down State Street, […]
How Amendment 1 on the November ballot could affect your 'Right to Work' in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the state’s Constitution. Here’s a closer look at the first amendment on the ballot. Amendment 1 is all about your right to work. The amendment would...
TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
The Peach Truck bringing Apples to TN this Fall
The Peach Truck is continuing their mission of sharing in-season produce direct to consumers by launching a fall tour — and they’re stopping in Middle Tennessee!. The brand new direct-to-home shipping options featurers delicious, fresh-from-the-orchard fall harvest season apples (mix of varieties) this fall for pre-order fulfillment. The...
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepts plea deal in DUI case
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance following Kentucky flooding is October 28
The deadline to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance following devastating flooding in Kentucky is October 28. Flood survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can apply for assistance. FEMA assistance for individuals impacted by the July floods can...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SEES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 45 in a week’s time for a total of 18,432 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (The total reflects all positive cases since pandemic reporting began.) Deaths remained at 338 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Statewide, 84 more people died over a 7-day...
Three big high school rivalry games coming up
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The regular season may be winding down, but there are several high school football rivalry games left to be played in Northeast Tennessee. Here’s a look at three of the area’s biggest rivalry games that are coming up in the next two weeks. Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett If there […]
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Metro Police is searching for a thief that appeared to be following behind an Amazon delivery driver and stealing packages right after they were dropped off. The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by a two-alarm fire at an Antioch apartment complex. Person shot after fight in Bellevue. Updated:...
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 9 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
