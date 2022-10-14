ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Latest on Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee

By Clint Lamb
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25e1nG_0iZ3GL7L00
John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is in Knoxville this weekend to take on a top-6 ranked Tennessee squad. They’re fresh off a dominant 40-13 victory over an LSU squad who, at the time of the game, was ranked in the top 25, so this won’t be an easy one for the Crimson Tide.

One thing that would help the team’s chances on Saturday is getting star quarterback Bryce Young back on the field. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner injured his throwing shoulder against Arkansas two weeks ago, and he was forced to miss the Texas A&M game as a result.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

His status is still undetermined for the Tennessee game. Alabama head coach Nick Saban did, however, provide an update during his weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show” on Thursday night.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said. “I think it comes down to does he feel and do we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough. He’s not gonna hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis. So that’s the question, and nobody’s gonna know that until Saturday comes. He won’t know, I won’t know it, nobody will know it.

“I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play. And we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Young is the unquestioned leader of the Alabama offense. Through just under 4.5 games, he’s thrown for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns while only tossing three interceptions. He’s also added 154 yards and three more scores on the ground, which is a big step forward from last season.

Last year, Young posted one of his best statistic performances of the season against the Vols. He completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 371 yards and two scores while also putting up 42 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Going into a hostile Neyland Stadium, Alabama could certainly use that type of production.

Kickoff time for the Alabama-Tennessee game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 ET). It was air on CBS, making this the third consecutive week that the Crimson Tide have appeared on that channel. As things sit, Alabama is a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider. The health status of Young could impact that line, however.

Other Alabama articles

Snap count observations from Tide’s win over Texas A&M (Offense)

Snap count observations from Tide’s win over Texas A&M (Defense)

Comments / 4

Related
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy