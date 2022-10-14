Latest on Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee

John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is in Knoxville this weekend to take on a top-6 ranked Tennessee squad. They’re fresh off a dominant 40-13 victory over an LSU squad who, at the time of the game, was ranked in the top 25, so this won’t be an easy one for the Crimson Tide.

One thing that would help the team’s chances on Saturday is getting star quarterback Bryce Young back on the field. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner injured his throwing shoulder against Arkansas two weeks ago, and he was forced to miss the Texas A&M game as a result.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

His status is still undetermined for the Tennessee game. Alabama head coach Nick Saban did, however, provide an update during his weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show” on Thursday night.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said. “I think it comes down to does he feel and do we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough. He’s not gonna hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis. So that’s the question, and nobody’s gonna know that until Saturday comes. He won’t know, I won’t know it, nobody will know it.

“I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play. And we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Young is the unquestioned leader of the Alabama offense. Through just under 4.5 games, he’s thrown for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns while only tossing three interceptions. He’s also added 154 yards and three more scores on the ground, which is a big step forward from last season.

Last year, Young posted one of his best statistic performances of the season against the Vols. He completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 371 yards and two scores while also putting up 42 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Going into a hostile Neyland Stadium, Alabama could certainly use that type of production.

Kickoff time for the Alabama-Tennessee game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 ET). It was air on CBS, making this the third consecutive week that the Crimson Tide have appeared on that channel. As things sit, Alabama is a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider. The health status of Young could impact that line, however.

Other Alabama articles

Snap count observations from Tide’s win over Texas A&M (Offense)

Snap count observations from Tide’s win over Texas A&M (Defense)