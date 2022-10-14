Report: South Carolina adjusts future schedule with App State

2001 (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

The South Carolina non-conference schedule is getting tweaked again in the future.

According to a report from FBS Schedules, the Gamecocks’ game against the Mountaineers in 2025 was rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029 and will still include three more games in the slate.

The Gamecocks will host App State in 2027 and 2034 with a game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone slated for September of 2033.

According to FBS Schedules the Gamecocks will pay App State $1.95 million in 2025 and $1.75 million in 2029. The report also said the guarantee for the game in 2029 was reduced by $200,000.

The Gamecocks’ last game against App State was a loss at home during a 4-8 season in 2019.

Next season the Gamecocks will have North Carolina in Charlotte on their non-conference schedule along with non-conference home games against Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson.

South Carolina also just added Towson to the 2026 non-conference schedule.

The Gamecocks also have series against Virginia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State on the docket as well. It remains to be seen how those contracts get amended or changed once Texas and Oklahoma join the league.

Kevin Harris promoted to Patriots 53-man roster

by Mike Uva

Former South Carolina running back Kevin Harris has been promoted to the 53-man roster by the New England Patriots.

The news comes following Pats running back Damien Harris dealing with a hamstring injury that occurred this past Sunday against the Lions. Damien has been limited in practice the past two days. As a result, Kevin was elevated from the Pats practice squad on Thursday.

So what does this mean for Kevin? It means he could be in line to dress Sunday to serve as the No.3 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong with Damien Harris uncertain to play.

Being on the practice squad, Kevin hasn’t dressed in a game but he’s been at the facility working hard every day.

The 5-10, 221-pound running back was drafted by New England with the 183rd overall pick back in May.

At USC, he was force in 2020, leading the SEC in rushing yards. Despite a back injury slowing him down to start 2021 in a talented running back room, rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

