ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Report: South Carolina adjusts future schedule with App State

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15H9N5_0iZ3GEwG00
2001 (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

The South Carolina non-conference schedule is getting tweaked again in the future.

According to a report from FBS Schedules, the Gamecocks’ game against the Mountaineers in 2025 was rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029 and will still include three more games in the slate.

Special: Get a year of Gamecock Central for $10!

The Gamecocks will host App State in 2027 and 2034 with a game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone slated for September of 2033.

According to FBS Schedules the Gamecocks will pay App State $1.95 million in 2025 and $1.75 million in 2029. The report also said the guarantee for the game in 2029 was reduced by $200,000.

The Gamecocks’ last game against App State was a loss at home during a 4-8 season in 2019.

Next season the Gamecocks will have North Carolina in Charlotte on their non-conference schedule along with non-conference home games against Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson.

South Carolina also just added Towson to the 2026 non-conference schedule.

The Gamecocks also have series against Virginia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State on the docket as well. It remains to be seen how those contracts get amended or changed once Texas and Oklahoma join the league.

Kevin Harris promoted to Patriots 53-man roster

by Mike Uva

Former South Carolina running back Kevin Harris has been promoted to the 53-man roster by the New England Patriots.

The news comes following Pats running back Damien Harris dealing with a hamstring injury that occurred this past Sunday against the Lions. Damien has been limited in practice the past two days. As a result, Kevin was elevated from the Pats practice squad on Thursday.

So what does this mean for Kevin? It means he could be in line to dress Sunday to serve as the No.3 running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong with Damien Harris uncertain to play.

Being on the practice squad, Kevin hasn’t dressed in a game but he’s been at the facility working hard every day.

The 5-10, 221-pound running back was drafted by New England with the 183rd overall pick back in May.

At USC, he was force in 2020, leading the SEC in rushing yards. Despite a back injury slowing him down to start 2021 in a talented running back room, rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Discuss South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GigEm247 takes an early look at South Carolina

The Aggies face off against South Carolina this Saturday night on the SEC Network and here's a quick and early look at the Gamecocks. 1. A 4-2 South Carolina team has to feel good about everything coming into this game…it’s a night game at home, a chance to show the program is on the rise, a revenge game after what happened at Kyle Field last season, and A&M is struggling.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Texas A&M opens as favorite at South Carolina

After having a week off, Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) returns to action this coming weekend. The Aggies travel to face South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) as they play their fourth-straight game away from Kyle Field before finally returning home. The line in the game was published on Sunday afternoon...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Rich's relationships prove vital for Gamecocks, Paris

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go too far when he made his first hire. Former Gamecocks basketball captain and SEC legend Carey Rich was just down the road at his farthest, and often in the building prior to Paris’s arrival. Rich was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
swlexledger.com

Officer William Garner of the Lexington PD graduates from South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

Lexington, SC 10/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington Police Officer William Garner graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy last week. He was then given the Oath of Affirmation at the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. William is the latest in a long line of well-known law enforcement officers that goes back four generations. This includes his father Chris, both of his grandfathers, and his great-grandfather.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man sentenced to life for human trafficking conviction

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for human sex trafficking in a historic case, according to the state's attorney general's office. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a release that the conviction of David Hayden, 53, of Lancaster,...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy