ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

By Katy Grimes
californiaglobe.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Robert Villarreal
2d ago

The DA’s are guilty of adding gang enhancements charges without proof , now they need to show proof for the enhancements , can hand out gang enhancements just because someone in your neighborhood was charged with enhancements years ago .. DA’s use somebody else criminal record on a defendant without a record 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Reply(2)
4
Robert Meeks
2d ago

BETTER start cracking down on these mass thefts of stores ware these stupid people think there entitled to just thieve at will ! 😡🤬

Reply
2
Tom Heaphy
2d ago

all brought to you by Democrats. Vote Democrat and endanger your friends and family.

Reply
5
Related
californiaglobe.com

Are Severability Clauses Necessary in California Bills?

Around the country, and at the federal level, there is an ongoing debate among legislative lawyers whether a severability clause must be included in legislation. If a bill contains a severability clause, then the matter of whether provisions contained in a bill are “severable” is readily resolved by a court. However, if a severability clause is not in place, then a judge must determine whether the entire measure is void, or if any of the remaining provisions can be enforced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Some Additional Bill Drafting Rules in California

When drafting bills in the California Legislature, there are many constitutional, statutory, and rules-based provisions to consider, depending on the type of bill that is being drafted. And, there are certainly some very narrow rules to be aware of when drafting these bills. The following is a discussion of some of these additional bill drafting rules to keep in mind when drafting California bills:
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Interesting Severability Clause

In reviewing bills that were pending on the Governor’s Desk at the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative Session, a few bills contain a severability clause. What is the purpose of such a clause?. Basically, a severability clause is a statement by the Legislature that, if a part of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague

Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
IVANHOE, CA
SFGate

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy