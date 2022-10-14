Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

Read full article on original website
Robert Villarreal
2d ago
The DA’s are guilty of adding gang enhancements charges without proof , now they need to show proof for the enhancements , can hand out gang enhancements just because someone in your neighborhood was charged with enhancements years ago .. DA’s use somebody else criminal record on a defendant without a record 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
Robert Meeks
2d ago
BETTER start cracking down on these mass thefts of stores ware these stupid people think there entitled to just thieve at will ! 😡🤬
Tom Heaphy
2d ago
all brought to you by Democrats. Vote Democrat and endanger your friends and family.
3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons, officials say
Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons.
californiaglobe.com
Are Severability Clauses Necessary in California Bills?
Around the country, and at the federal level, there is an ongoing debate among legislative lawyers whether a severability clause must be included in legislation. If a bill contains a severability clause, then the matter of whether provisions contained in a bill are “severable” is readily resolved by a court. However, if a severability clause is not in place, then a judge must determine whether the entire measure is void, or if any of the remaining provisions can be enforced.
californiaglobe.com
Some Additional Bill Drafting Rules in California
When drafting bills in the California Legislature, there are many constitutional, statutory, and rules-based provisions to consider, depending on the type of bill that is being drafted. And, there are certainly some very narrow rules to be aware of when drafting these bills. The following is a discussion of some of these additional bill drafting rules to keep in mind when drafting California bills:
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still...
New California Program Helps Dreamers in Limbo Pay for College by Giving Them Jobs
Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown
Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
californiaglobe.com
Interesting Severability Clause
In reviewing bills that were pending on the Governor’s Desk at the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative Session, a few bills contain a severability clause. What is the purpose of such a clause?. Basically, a severability clause is a statement by the Legislature that, if a part of a...
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
SFGate
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
californiaglobe.com
Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague
Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
SFGate
Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco...
thesungazette.com
Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges
Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
How to dispose of old medication in California
Outdated or old medications could harm someone, making it important to dispose of them appropriately, according to the California Drug Take-Back Program.
Bakersfield Now
Delano man sentenced to over 7 years for being a felon in possession of ammunition
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Friday, a Delano man was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, during a traffic stop, a law enforcement...
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
SFGate
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
abc10.com
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
