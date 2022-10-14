Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
3-0-6-7, FIREBALL: 4
(three, zero, six, seven; FIREBALL: four)
