Three Honors Malzahar Revealed for League of Legends
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. With this focus on skins, League of Legends and their Dev team have mostly been adding to and bringing out brand new skin lines. Rarely is there one skin that is released anymore. Yet, here is one for those who have been good while playing League of Legends. Take a look at, Three Honors Malzahar.
League of Legends K’Sante Release Date
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante Release Date.
Yeon Contract Extended Through 2024
Worlds may be in full force right now but for the teams at home, the offseason is already starting. Team Liquid have already made it clear that changes were coming. It seems that some questions may be getting answered already. According to the Global Contract Database, Yeon had his contract extended through 2024. Here is the latest on Yeon and Team Liquid.
League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes: Syndra Returns
The new League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes finally end the last few patches for Worlds. There’s a smaller amount in these League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.1p Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes Champion Changes.
TFT Patch 12.19: Dragonmancer Dance
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.19 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.19 Notes.
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
What Time does Overwatch 2 Go Live?
After so many years of waiting, the time has finally arrived. The Overwatch 2 release date and time are known. Fans likely already know that Overwatch 2 will be arriving on October 4, 2022. But what time does Overwatch 2 Go Live? Here is a list and times for many of the major areas around the world.
Pokemon Farigiraf Shown in New Scarlet and Violet Trailer
For fans wanting to know more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a brand new trailer was just released. In this trailer some new aspects of the game were shown along with a new evolution for an older Pokemon. It is clear that even a month out, the Pokemon devs are not wanting to show too much. Here is a look at the new Girafarig evolution added to Pokemon, Farigiraf.
dotesports.com
Best players and teams who missed out on Dota 2’s The International 2022
"All that matters, perishes with me." With The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers wrapping up, the last teams to participate in the event were decided. There were 20 slots in the event, a number that might look high but nowhere enough to include all the best players and teams from around the world.
Victorious Sejuani Skin Revealed for 2022 Ranked Rewards
As sometimes happens with Garena, the company that helps get League of Legends to Southeast Asia, a small timing error has seemingly occurred. They revealed that the 2022 Ranked Rewards Skin will be Victorious Sejuani. Here is a look at the skin and how to get it. For the full...
Overwatch 2 Will Go Offline Briefly to Address Release Day Issues
Just when Overwatch fans finally got their chance to log into the sequel, they were met with frustration and disappointment. Overwatch 2 went live on October 4 and there are thousands of players that are waiting in the same astronomical queue times. And even the lucky few that have managed to get into the game, there is solid chance they could get booted from the server for seemingly no reason at all. Fortunately for players everywhere Blizzard plans on making an adjustment as soon as possible.
Overwatch 2 Best Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to understand...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Picnics Revealed
The more modern Pokemon games have continued to try and bridge the gap between people and their virtual friends, aka their Pokemon. Scarlet and Violet are clearly going to be the same. This time it feels as though they are making additions and combining it with nearly everything else they have done in the past. Here is a look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Picnics.
Will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have Trainer Customization?
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has dropped Pokemon fans. While there weren’t a whole lot of new things, a Pokemon evolution was dropped in Farigiraf and more on the Tera raids were explained. However, something trainers are ecstatic to know is the presence of trainer customization in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These games might be high contenders for having the best customization in the series.
Premier League live stream: how to watch all the games from the 2022/23 EPL football season worldwide
How to watch the 2022/23 Premier League football on your phone, tablet or computer from where you are in the world. Score!
VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT yet again has a new set of weapon skins being leaked prior to their release dates. With VALORANT Developers quiet with the upcoming Episode 5, Act 3 launch, leakers took it upon themselves to find news. This time around leakers found the VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Bundle. Here are the new VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins.
VALORANT Harbor Abilities
VALORANT continues to bring out new and innovative agents. Harbor seems like they will be no different. Codenamed Mage, Harbor is certainly going to be a very new type of agent. He is seemingly connected to the latest map, Pearl as well. Now that Harbor has been revealed, people are going to want to know what he does. Here is a look at the VALORANT Harbor Abilities.
Pokémon Bellibolt Scarlet And Violet Reveal
Electric-type Gym Leader Iono has revealed to gamers not only her partner gym Pokémon, but a new Pokémon added to the franchise. Pokémon Bellibolt, an Electric-type frog will be joining the evergrowing roster of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. Bellibolt Bio. Category :. EleFrog Pokémon. Type...
World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia in a short-notice contest to replace China and host a tournament that could yet be played in 2024.
