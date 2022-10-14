Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. With this focus on skins, League of Legends and their Dev team have mostly been adding to and bringing out brand new skin lines. Rarely is there one skin that is released anymore. Yet, here is one for those who have been good while playing League of Legends. Take a look at, Three Honors Malzahar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO