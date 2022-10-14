Organisers of the Good Things festival have announced a ‘Battle Of The Bands’ competition, where the winning act from each state will perform at their respective edition. The festival itself was announced back in June. Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones will headline, with acts billed under them including NOFX (performing, as their last-ever shows in Australia, 1994’s ‘Punk In Drublic’) and TISM (reuniting to perform their first shows in 19 years), as well as bands like The Amity Affliction, Gojira, One OK Rock and Millencolin.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO