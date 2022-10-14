Read full article on original website
Related
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Cheats announce third studio album ‘houseplants’
Filipino indie band Cheats have announced the title of their third studio album alongside the reveal of its release date. Cheats’ ‘houseplants’ LP will be released on November 11, with the band announcing an album launch party that will be held the following day. The band have yet to announce additional details such as tracklisting and preorders, and no further information about the album launch party has been shared as of the time of writing.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
Blink-182: fans react as tickets for world reunion tour with Tom DeLonge go on sale
Blink-182 fans have reacted after tickets for their 2023 and 2024 world reunion tour with Tom DeLonge went on sale. On Tuesday (October 11), it was revealed that the band had reunited with their founding singer and guitarist to release new music and embark on a huge world tour. The trio then released the single ‘Edging’ on Friday (October 14), with a full album also in the works and due out next year.
NME
Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer. Knebworth 22 is a feature-length film documenting the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. The film will come to select UK cinemas...
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
NME
Snowbombing 2023 announces first names on line-up
The first names for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival have been revealed, with Jamie xx, Groove Armada, Andy C and more on the bill. The Austrian festival will return to the slopes of Mayrhofen from April 10-15 next year. Tickets are available to buy now. Snowbombing...
NME
Stray Kids top the Billboard 200 for the second time in 2022 with ‘Maxident’
Stray Kids’ latest mini-album ‘Maxident’ has debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. On October 16 (EST), Billboard shared that the eight-member boyband have scored their second Number One record of 2022 with their mini-album ‘Maxident’ for the week ending October 13. This...
NME
Matty Healy on The 1975 being a “post-Arctic Monkeys” band
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has spoken to NME about his group being “post-Arctic Monkeys” – and how they could “still be the most important band” of the decade ahead. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story to mark the release of...
NME
Good Things launch ‘Battle Of The Bands’ contest for 2023 edition
Organisers of the Good Things festival have announced a ‘Battle Of The Bands’ competition, where the winning act from each state will perform at their respective edition. The festival itself was announced back in June. Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones will headline, with acts billed under them including NOFX (performing, as their last-ever shows in Australia, 1994’s ‘Punk In Drublic’) and TISM (reuniting to perform their first shows in 19 years), as well as bands like The Amity Affliction, Gojira, One OK Rock and Millencolin.
NME
PinkPantheress joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business’ at Austin City Limits
Played their second Austin City Limits show this weekend, and were joined by PinkPantheress to perform ‘Misery Business’ – check out footage below. The band, who returned with new single ‘This Is Why’ last month and shared details of a sixth album of the same name due in January 2023, recently began a comeback tour of intimate venues across North America.
NME
Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own
Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard. As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
Gun's The Calton Songs: a rum affair indeed
Scots rockers Gun re-record some of their hits on The Calton Songs, with varied results
NME
ITZY announce comeback, to release English single ‘Boys Like You’ this week
K-pop girl group ITZY are set to release a new English-language single ‘Boys Like You’ later this week. On October 17 at Midnight KST, the quintet shared a poster on Twitter announcing their upcoming pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’, due out on October 21 at 12AM EST/1PM KST. Although ITZY have released English versions of their singles in the past, this will mark the act’s first original English-language track.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’
The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
Comments / 0