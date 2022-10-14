Staff predictions: Notre Dame football vs. Stanford

Notre Dame and Stanford have played every season but one since 1997 (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Notre Dame and Stanford’s last meeting in South Bend signaled a possible turning of the tides in the series. The Irish had lost six of eight games against the Cardinal from 2010-17, often outdone by Stanford’s physical identity that propelled it to an 85-23 record in that span.

The 2018 matchup, though, was a role reversal. Notre Dame defeated Stanford 38-17 and outgained the Cardinal 272 to 58 on the ground. The Irish beat them at their own game.

Four years later, Stanford still hasn’t found a steady rushing attack and is 12-23 since 2019. Its physical identity has wilted as Notre Dame’s has grown. The Irish (3-2) have rushed for 200 yards in each of their last three games. They will try to make it four in a row when they host the Cardinal (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12) Saturday for the first time since Sept. 29, 2018 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Here’s how the BlueandGold.com staff sees it playing out.

Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 37, Stanford 17

Stanford made no coaching changes after a 3-9 season last year. The result, perhaps unsurprisingly, has been more of the same: A losing record with continued issues along the offensive line and on defense. Stanford’s run game has a little more life than in years past with the installation of the slow mesh, but Notre Dame’s should control both lines of scrimmage here.

The Cardinal can generate some big passing plays with potential early-round draft pick quarterback Tanner McKee and a group of long, physical wide receivers led by fifth-year senior Michael Wilson (20.7 yards per catch). That will be enough to give them a pulse and prevent this from being an embarrassment, but it’s hard to see them stringing together enough long scoring drives or mounting much resistance to Notre Dame’s run game to win.

Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 41, Stanford 14

Stanford had a porous defense that Notre Dame exploded for 45 points on in Palo Alto last year. It hasn’t gotten much better. USC, Washington and Oregon all hung 40-plus on Stanford in three consecutive games. The Fighting Irish should have their way against a Cardinal defense that only allows less rushing yards per game than 10 FBS teams. The 207 rushing yards Stanford allows per game ranks 121st nationally.

Stanford doesn’t have enough offensive weapons to make things interesting, either. Not without running back EJ Smith, who was lost for the year with an injury. McKee is an NFL prospect with his size and arm, but he can only do so much with a limited supporting cast. This might be the game the Notre Dame defense puts it all together and plays a solid four-quarter contest. The matchup seems ripe for it.

The first game at Notre Dame Stadium in four weeks will be an easy rout for the home team.

Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 35, Stanford 10

After leading the Cardinal to eight straight bowl games, two Rose Bowl wins and three consecutive top-10 finishes in the final AP Poll from 2011-18, Stanford head coach David Shaw is only 12-23 over the last three-plus seasons.

The Cardinal (1-4) has lost four straight games after winning its season opener against FCS Colgate. Stanford is winless in its last 11 games against FBS teams, raising the likelihood it will miss a bowl game for a fourth straight year.

Still licking its wounds after a last-second 28-27 loss to Oregon State last weekend won’t do much for team morale heading into this game. The Cardinal are also last in country in turnover margin at -2.50 after recording only 2 takeaways — ironically tied with Notre Dame for fewest in the country — to go along with 12 Cardinal giveaways.

The Irish are 13-4 all-time against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium, and have been beaten by the Cardinal at home only twice since 1992. After losing seven of nine games in this series from 2009-17, Notre Dame has won three straight over the Cardinal by an average of 24.3 points. Expect similar results in this one.

Mike Singer: Notre Dame 34, Stanford 17

Stanford’s 1-4 record suggests they’re a bad team, and they probably are, but I don’t think they’re as bad as we might think. The Cardinal fought hard in their losses this season, but the issue for them is that they haven’t played well on the road, and a cross country trip to face a physical Fighting Irish team isn’t what the doctor ordered for them. I like Notre Dame to win comfortably, but it won’t be a total blowout.

Steve Downey: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 16

Not much has changed for Stanford since last year. The once proud program — built on strength in the trenches on both sides of the ball — is a shell of its former self. The Cardinal bottomed out at 3-9 last year — the program’s worst finish since 2006 — and are well on their way to its fourth straight season without a bowl game.

The primary culprit so far this season has been a defense that has surrendered at least 40 points to three of Stanford’s four Power Five opponents, and six of the past eight dating back to last season. The Cardinal rank 110th nationally in scoring defense (32.8 points allowed per game) and 121st in rushing defense (207.0 yards allowed per game).

With the offensive and defensive lines having elevated their play to be more in line with the preseason expectations, the Fighting Irish are well equipped to take full advantage of that en route to an easy victory. Notre Dame has won each of its last three meetings with Stanford by at least three touchdowns, and this one will be no different.