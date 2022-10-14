I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO