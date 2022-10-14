Read full article on original website
Related
southbeachtopchefs.com
Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach Hotel
Details were revealed in a recently-settled lawsuit over RH’s Miami Design District lease. The high-end furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware planned to spend $100 million to renovate and brand the historic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach. RH, led by CEO Gary Friedman, was finalizing a lease for...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Toronto firm picks up Ocean Drive hotel for $39M
Moto Capital, Leste completed a UCC foreclosure of the Lord Balfour in 2020. A Toronto-based investment firm paid $39.3 million for the Lord Balfour hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. The property, now called the Balfour Hotel, had been subject to an out-of-court UCC foreclosure about two years ago....
This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard
Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...
First Look: Inside the World’s First Solar-Powered Residential High-Rise
It seems the future of sustainability is here, at least at Miami’s newest solar-powered high-rise, The Residences at 1428 Brickell. The project, recently announced by developer Ytech, is the first project of its kind in the world to integrate photovoltaic glazing within the facade. The 70-story tower, designed by...
islandernews.com
Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster
I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.
aircargonews.net
ACS appoints new VP as it looks to expand in Florida
Charter broker Air Charter Service (ACS) has appointed Brian Rodriguez to head up its Florida operation. Rodriguez will be based in Miami and has worked for ACS for more than ten years, starting at the New York headquarters, and has held managerial and directorial positions up to the role of vice president.
islandernews.com
Christie's, with new ownership, lands back in Miami in partnership with Fortune International
Since being acquired in December, Christie's International Real Estate has been expanding its global luxury brand, an expansion which brings the firm back to Miami in a partnership with one South Florida’s largest independently owned real estate brokerage firms. Founded in 1983, by the Defortuna family, and still led...
livability.com
The Fun is Never Done in Fort Lauderdale
Live where you vacation in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. You already know Greater Fort Lauderdale for its 24 miles of postcard-perfect beaches. But beyond the sandy shores and abundant sunshine, Greater Fort Lauderdale is a cosmopolitan region with a dynamic arts and culture scene, diverse residents and a hot job market. Plus, locals get access to the good life at an affordable price.
This Florida City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation
Travel + Leisure has the scoop budget vacation spots during the colder months.
islandernews.com
Miami-Dade County involved in national study to fight climate change impact on island communities and urban settings
To help in the process of fighting climate change, Miami-Dade County is participating in a nationwide study that will analyze the cooling potential of urban natural areas among other things. The study, led by the Natural Areas Conservancy, includes 12 US cities vulnerable to climate change and its impact on...
WSVN-TV
Newly designed spa suite at Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale invites guests to think pink
It’s not one of their treatments, but at the Conrad Hotel, you might be tickled pink. They’re turning their new Fort Lauderdale spa suite into a pink wonderland escape. Well, wonder no more. The Conrad Hotel in Fort Lauderdale wants you to think pink in October. Nella Shope:...
WSVN-TV
Crews repair sewage main break that led Miami Beach officials to advise limiting water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break. Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line. 7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to...
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Beach Club has big plans for celebrating 70th anniversary
The Key Biscayne Beach Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and, in true island style, a festive celebration is planned. Committee chair Nancy Stoner says this is a party you won’t want to miss. The Beach Club has served as the island’s social gathering point ever since...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
islandernews.com
Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens
I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
7 Best Coffee Shops in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is one of the fastest-growing cities in Florida. With its extensive beaches and beautiful resorts, the city is a major tourist attraction. There are so many events and activities happening here. The hustle and bustle of an active life can become exhausting, and we often need a place to recharge our batteries. Sometimes what we need is to just relax with a good cup of coffee.
WSVN-TV
Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach reopens for 110th season
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach. Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season. 7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day. While this...
Comments / 1