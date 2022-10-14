ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

southbeachtopchefs.com

Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach Hotel

Details were revealed in a recently-settled lawsuit over RH’s Miami Design District lease. The high-end furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware planned to spend $100 million to renovate and brand the historic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach. RH, led by CEO Gary Friedman, was finalizing a lease for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Toronto firm picks up Ocean Drive hotel for $39M

Moto Capital, Leste completed a UCC foreclosure of the Lord Balfour in 2020. A Toronto-based investment firm paid $39.3 million for the Lord Balfour hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. The property, now called the Balfour Hotel, had been subject to an out-of-court UCC foreclosure about two years ago....
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard

Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
islandernews.com

Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster

I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap. One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
aircargonews.net

ACS appoints new VP as it looks to expand in Florida

Charter broker Air Charter Service (ACS) has appointed Brian Rodriguez to head up its Florida operation. Rodriguez will be based in Miami and has worked for ACS for more than ten years, starting at the New York headquarters, and has held managerial and directorial positions up to the role of vice president.
MIAMI, FL
livability.com

The Fun is Never Done in Fort Lauderdale

Live where you vacation in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. You already know Greater Fort Lauderdale for its 24 miles of postcard-perfect beaches. But beyond the sandy shores and abundant sunshine, Greater Fort Lauderdale is a cosmopolitan region with a dynamic arts and culture scene, diverse residents and a hot job market. Plus, locals get access to the good life at an affordable price.
NBC Miami

Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month

It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens

I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

7 Best Coffee Shops in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is one of the fastest-growing cities in Florida. With its extensive beaches and beautiful resorts, the city is a major tourist attraction. There are so many events and activities happening here. The hustle and bustle of an active life can become exhausting, and we often need a place to recharge our batteries. Sometimes what we need is to just relax with a good cup of coffee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach reopens for 110th season

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach. Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season. 7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day. While this...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

