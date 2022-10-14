ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Senior offensive lineman Mason Goldman chats about Kansas State, Nebraska offers

By Grant Flanders
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtAah_0iZ3Ex9B00
Mason Goldman

Offensive lineman Mason Goldman of Omaha chats about his offers from Kansas State and Nebraska.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: Tough assignment awaits, but Husker mindset under Mickey Joseph makes you lean in

Others will need a lot more proof, but it's not about the others right now. Not as far as Nebraska's head ballcoach of the moment is probably concerned. The oddsmakers don't believe yet. Many now have Nebraska a 14-point underdog tonight against Purdue. But of greater matter, do Husker players believe? Do they believe after two wins in a row they can go into a likely much more difficult road environment and win under the lights? Against a veteran team prognosticators are thinking simply has too much for this Nebraska squad to contain?
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

10 burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball

As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out from the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes. Returning only Markquis Nowell and...
MANHATTAN, KS
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

ESU beats No. 22 UNK on the road

Video from MIAA Network KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNT)- The Emporia State offense could not be stopped on Saturday. ESU football beat Nebraska-Kearney 44-21 in Kearney. The Hornets trailed 7-0 early but quickly tied it, took the lead and never looked back. They tallied over 500 yards of offense on their way to the dominant win over […]
EMPORIA, KS
KETV.com

Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day

OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband

La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
LA VISTA, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy