ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Mike Gundy: Spencer Sanders has mastered our offense

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7Lel_0iZ3EvNj00
Brian Bahr | Getty Images

Spencer Sanders is on pace for yet another great season as the QB1 for Oklahoma State. The redshirt senior has the Cowboys undefeated with a pair of great Big 12 wins in the last two weeks. According to Mike Gundy, he says Sanders’ experience has reached a point where he has learned the program’s offense inside and out.

Gundy spoke with Matt Barrie on SportsCenter about his star quarterback and his growth over his time in Stillwater. He says he has matured so much and become an expert of their offense.

“Spencer is very competitive. He’s very tough, he’s learned to control his emotions during his four years, and he’s mastered our offense,” said Gundy.

Sanders had a career season in 2021 and has kept his pace this fall. He has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,394 yards and 12 touchdowns. That production has helped Oklahoma State put up 46.4 points per game, which is third best in the nation.

Gundy believes this could be a sign of things to come for Sanders in college and going into the pros. He says Sanders has reached the point where he knows how he is going to play out as a prospect.

“The offense at Oklahoma State is very simple for everybody on the field other than our quarterbacks. It takes time and the ones we’ve had here that have gone on and played in the NFL or are in the NFL, it takes them a year and a half or two years. But, once they figure it out and they understand how to distribute the ball effectively, they become really, really good players,” Gundy said. “That’s where Spencer’s at at this point in his career.”

Sanders has almost flown under the radar as the starting quarterback of a 5-0 Big 12 team. If he wants attention, though, it could come his way quickly over the Cowboy’s next four games that all, as of now, come against ranked competition. If they escape that stretch with a winning record or, better yet, keep their streak intact, Sanders and Oklahoma State will be more than on the map as the season winds down.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Friday morning update on status of Alabama QB Bryce Young

The health status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the hottest topics in college football right now. With the No. 3 Crimson Tide set to take on No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville this Saturday, the availability of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly have a major impact on the outcome of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Tex. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had a clear answer to what the deciding factor was in the Cowboys' 43-40 double-overtime loss at TCU on Saturday. Simply put, the Horned Frogs rushed the ball effectively and the Pokes didn't. TCU averaged 5.2 yards per carry, while Oklahoma State had just 3.4 per attempt. The Horned Frogs out-gained the Cowboys by 100 yards in the second half and overtime periods. Gundy also credited the coaching and schemes TCU had in the second half that allowed the Horned Frogs to rally from a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba recaps Tennessee visit

Like everybody else inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba was extremely impressed by the environment for Tennessee‘s 52-49 victory over Alabama. M’Pemba discussed that atmosphere and more from his official visit with Volquest. “Right before he (hit) the kick,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 49-52 loss at Tennessee

Saturday afternoon featured what some would regard as the game of the 2022 college football season thus far. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee traded barbs in a highly anticipated matchup that more than lived up to its billing. ** Running thread of recruit reactions to Alabama’s loss to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 4-star Ty-Laur Johnson

Ty-Laur Johnson is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 66 player in the class. The 6-foot-0 senior is the No. 3 remaining point guard in his class. The Bronx (NY) Our Savior Lutheran senior has taken four senior year official visits; Pittsburgh (9/1), Fordham (9/17), Ole Miss (9/23), and NC State (10/08).
BASKETBALL
Whiskey Riff

Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal

WHAT. A. GAME. With a game winning field goal, the No. 6 University of Tennessee has secured an upset victory against Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022 Their first victory against the Crimson Tide since 2006, it’s absolute pandemonium at Neyland Stadium right now. We saw Peyton Manning in the building, along with Knoxville-area natives Morgan Wallen, Kenny […] The post Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 7

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 7. The Tennessee Volunteers have skyrocketed to No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list after turning the college football world on its head by defeating Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville Saturday night. The loss knocked the Crimson Tide down to No. 6 on Herbstreit’s list, knocking Oklahoma State out of his rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

5-star Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold stars again in victory

Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold has been almost untouchable to start the 2022 high school season. Now seven games into the year, Arnold has displayed no signs of fading as Denton Guyer is 7-0 after dominating city rival Denton (Texas) Braswell on Friday. Arnold threw...
DENTON, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy