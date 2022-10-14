Mike Gundy: Spencer Sanders has mastered our offense

Brian Bahr | Getty Images

Spencer Sanders is on pace for yet another great season as the QB1 for Oklahoma State. The redshirt senior has the Cowboys undefeated with a pair of great Big 12 wins in the last two weeks. According to Mike Gundy, he says Sanders’ experience has reached a point where he has learned the program’s offense inside and out.

Gundy spoke with Matt Barrie on SportsCenter about his star quarterback and his growth over his time in Stillwater. He says he has matured so much and become an expert of their offense.

“Spencer is very competitive. He’s very tough, he’s learned to control his emotions during his four years, and he’s mastered our offense,” said Gundy.

Sanders had a career season in 2021 and has kept his pace this fall. He has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,394 yards and 12 touchdowns. That production has helped Oklahoma State put up 46.4 points per game, which is third best in the nation.

Gundy believes this could be a sign of things to come for Sanders in college and going into the pros. He says Sanders has reached the point where he knows how he is going to play out as a prospect.

“The offense at Oklahoma State is very simple for everybody on the field other than our quarterbacks. It takes time and the ones we’ve had here that have gone on and played in the NFL or are in the NFL, it takes them a year and a half or two years. But, once they figure it out and they understand how to distribute the ball effectively, they become really, really good players,” Gundy said. “That’s where Spencer’s at at this point in his career.”

Sanders has almost flown under the radar as the starting quarterback of a 5-0 Big 12 team. If he wants attention, though, it could come his way quickly over the Cowboy’s next four games that all, as of now, come against ranked competition. If they escape that stretch with a winning record or, better yet, keep their streak intact, Sanders and Oklahoma State will be more than on the map as the season winds down.